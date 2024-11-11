"<p>Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” pick, says he plans to follow through with a massive deportation plan that could impact millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.</p> <p>Homan, who served as the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump’s first term, didn’t offer any details how a mass deportation plan would work during an interview on Fox News Monday morning. He did specify the administration would focus on “public safety threats and national security threats\\" and that ICE agents would handle raids and arrests.</p> <p>In an interview with The Sunday Times of London, Homan said he would <a href=\\"https://www.thetimes.com/world/us-world/article/trump-tom-homan-mass-deportation-zh82rbswc\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">move to completely shut down the U.S.-Mexico border</a> and restart a program that would require asylum seekers to wait outside the U.S. until their application is approved.</p> <p>He also said the military wouldn’t be used illegally to round up and arrest immigrants. He did say soldiers could be used to help with transportation and building infrastructures, such as detention centers to hold immigrants in the process of being deported.</p> <p>But Homan was also clear all undocumented immigrants are at risk of being deported.</p> <p>“Bottom line: if you’re in the country illegally, you’re not off the table,” Homan said. “You’ve got to prioritize where you go first, but again, it’s a crime to enter this country illegally.”</p> <p><a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/philadelphia/immigrants-deportation-philly-trump-sanctuary-city-20241109.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">An estimated 47,000 undocumented people live in Philadelphia</a>, according to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute. Across Pennsylvania, an estimated 153,000 are undocumented, the agency said, and in New Jersey, the figure is about 440,000.</p> <p><a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/news/sanctuary-city-trump-kenney-immigration-immigrants-ice-raids-20200930.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Philadelphia is among the strongest sanctuary cities in the country</a>. Local police officers do not help ICE round up, arrest, and remove undocumented immigrants.</p> <p><em>— Rob Tornoe</em></p>"