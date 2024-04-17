Pennsylvania primary: Biden continues his multi-stop visit; Bucks is Pa.'s purplest county
In his Pittsburgh stop, the president is expected to make an announcement about tariffs on Chinese steel.
Pennsylvania's primary election is Tuesday. While both parties' nominees are set in the marquee presidential and Senate races, voters will also weigh in on a competitive race for attorney general, other row offices, U.S. House, and the state House and Senate.
Pennsylvania is expected to be a key presidential battleground state in the November general election. Donald Trump held a fundraiser and a rally in the state over the weekend, and Joe Biden has several Pennsylvania stops planned this week.
Biden's planned visits include a Tuesday stop in Scranton and one Thursday in the Philadelphia area.
In Pittsburgh, Biden to announce plan for steel tariff increase
In his visit to Pittsburgh Wednesday, President Joe Biden will announce he is asking the U.S. trade representative to triple existing tariffs on Chinese steel.
The announcement will come during Biden’s visit to the United Steelworkers Union headquarters. His administration framed the announcement as a continuation of Biden’s support for American manufacturing.
Deep purple: Bucks is Pa.’s most politically divided county
Pennsylvania’s reputation as a poiltical battleground state remains intact, based on the State Department’s final registration figures for the April 23 primary election, and Bucks County is right on the front line.
Bucks is the most-purple state in the commonwealth, with a mere 0.43% margin separating Democrats and Republicans. Democrats hold a 1,710-vote advantage in a county that has nearly 475,000 registrants.
Arrest warrant issued for State Rep. Kevin Boyle
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of State Rep. Kevin Boyle, Philadelphia police said Tuesday, after Boyle allegedly violated a protection from abuse order.
Boyle, 44, a Democrat seeking an eighth term in next week’s primary election, was expected to be charged with violation of a Protection From Abuse order by communication, said Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police department spokesperson. No additional information was available.
Biden visits his childhood Scranton home and plays up working-class roots in first day of Pa. tour
President Joe Biden described his childhood hometown of Scranton as a place that “climbs into your heart and never leaves,” as he launched a three-day long tour of Pennsylvania meant to appeal to working-class voters.
Biden has often returned to Scranton when he needs a boost or a political reset. Beneath a banner that read “Tax Fairness for All Americans,” Biden aimed to contrast his working-class roots in the city with former President Donald Trump’s more privileged background.
Pennsylvania primary election voters guide
Primary elections are held to determine who will represent each political party in the general election. Pennsylvania holds closed primaries, meaning that only members of a political party can vote in its primary.
Pennsylvanians will select their parties’ nominees for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state House and Senate, state attorney general, and other state row offices. These primaries will set up November matchups, which could tip the balance of power in both Harrisburg and Washington.
