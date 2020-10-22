Latest Biden says he’s asked a commission to make recommendations about Supreme Court
Former Vice President Joe Biden said if elected, he would appoint a bipartisan commission to the study the Supreme Court and U.S. court system, and make recommendations about possible reforms.
“It’s not about court packing,” Biden said in an interview with CBS that will air on 60 Minutes Sunday. “There’s a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debates, and I’ve looked to see what recommendations that commission might make.”
“The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want,” Biden added. “Presidents come and go, Supreme Court justices stay for generations.”
The comment comes after Biden has avoid answering questions about the possibility of adding Supreme Court justices to the bench after Republicans refused to consider former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland and are pushing thru nominee Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the election.
— Rob Tornoe
Latest Pennsylvania polls show that Trump is stuck
In between were USA Today/Suffolk (Biden +7) and Quinnipiac University (Biden +8).
The numbers are consistent with what most polls of Pennsylvania have shown for months and right around the average crunched by FiveThirtyEight (Biden +6.2). Still, the difference between a five-point lead and a 10-point lead is significant. At five, a small polling error plus a little movement in Trump’s direction could suddenly make the race neck-and-neck. At eight or 10, Biden has some breathing room and might be on the verge of a rout.
Enter Christopher Nicholas, a longtime Pennsylvania Republican political consultant who chimed in on Twitter. “Always look at an incumbent’s poll numbers as they matter most,” he wrote.
That lens shows a much more uniform picture. Trump’s support registered at 42% (Suffolk), 43% (Quinnipiac), 43% (CNN) and 45% (Fox). “Trump is in a narrow trading range,” Nicholas said. “Fairly consistent.”
In other words, the president, at the moment, looks stuck. And, as we saw in his two Pennsylvania rallies in the past two weeks, he is relying on the same message he has used the past four years, the same style, the same politics that have won him support in the 40s — but no better.
It’s possible, of course, that Trump still pulls off a victory. We know he did it in 2016. Maybe the polls are off (his campaign insists they are) and it’s closer than it looks and all he needs is slight movement in his direction, or a late twist.
But throughout Trump’s presidency, polls have shown pretty fixed opinions of him. The Quinnipiac margin (Biden up eight) is the exact same as it was in early September, despite everything that has happened in between.
— Jonathan Tamari
Democrats are looking for a rebound in Erie, a symbol of Trump’s Rust Belt appeal
The rural portions of Erie County look a lot like other areas in Western Pennsylvania these days: Roads and homes are loaded with Trump signs.
But there’s something different here in the northwest corner of the state: A significant number of Joe Biden signs stand in response, on lawns, at intersections, on barns, and even in a small office in Union City — a rural town where no one can remember seeing a Democratic presence before.
“Farmers for Biden” and “Christians Against Trump” signs hang on the building.
Signs, political professionals point out, don’t vote. But both Republicans and Democrats here say they do indicate what they’ve seen for months: Democrats are now much more active and visible in one of the places that stunned the party in 2016, and helped seal Donald Trump’s victory.
Of the areas in Pennsylvania that swung to Trump in 2016, Erie is one of the few that has shown signs of a potential Democratic rebound.
— Jonathan Tamari
Thursday morning roundup
- Former President Barack Obama delivered a punishing rebuke of his successor Donald Trump’s tenure at a drive-in event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia on Wednesday, telling rallygoers that “character matters.”
- A year ago, voting machines malfunctioned in a pivotal Pennsylvania county. Have the problems been fixed?
- President Donald Trump and his advisers have repeatedly discussed whether to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray after Election Day, as the president grows increasingly frustrated that federal law enforcement has not delivered his campaign the kind of last-minute boost that the FBI provided in 2016, the Washington Post reports.
- Political media stars who also happen to be Eagles fans, such as CNN’s Jake Tapper or Fox News host Jesse Watters, face a difficult choice tonight — Birds game or presidential debate?