Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for an Election Day unlike any other. The Inquirer will have reporters around the Philadelphia region and across Pennsylvania to bring you the latest updates as the day unfolds. We’ll have the latest all day from polling places on turnout, what it’s like casting ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, and voters' viewpoints. While many races may not be called Tuesday night because mail ballots have not yet been counted — some Pennsylvania counties won’t even start that process until Wednesday — we’ll keep you updated on what we know, and what we don’t.