If you have a mail ballot, you can still drop it in the blue U.S. Postal Service collection boxes.
USPS is emptying every collection box twice today, then hand-sorting and hand-delivering the ballots to local boards of elections. No ballots will be brought to the processing plant.
“We are working so hard to move heaven and Earth so that everybody’s ballots make it to the board of elections on time,” said Joe Rodgers, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Keystone 157.
The Postal Service has dramatically increased delivery and collection trips across the country, postal officials said. Monitors have been added to post offices across Philadelphia to ensure no ballots are left behind each day, and letter carriers worked full shifts over the weekend, instead of the normal part-time hours.
— Ellie Rushing
Why Pennsylvania is most likely to decide the 2020 presidential election
Political analysts see Pennsylvania as the “tipping point state” needed to win the 2020 presidential election. Here is why Pennsylvania matters.
— Jonathan Tamari, Astrid Rodrigues, Lauren Schneiderman and Shannon Callery
Polls are open in Pennsylvania
It’s Election Day, and the polls are now open in Pennsylvania, with lines already forming in Philadelphia and across the region.
Shortly after polls opened, about 100 people stood in the parking lot of St. John’s Presbyterian Church in Devon waiting to get inside. Lines of parked cars clogged the narrow residential street outside the church as joggers and people walking dogs passed by.
About 100-200 people were in line at the Gauntlett Center in Newtown Township when the polls opened. A line of people stretched through the lawn and into the parking lot of a funeral home next door. The parking lot was jammed.
There were also long lines in Chestnut Hill, Overbrook Park, and Point Breeze as polling places opened.
Good morning from the Cranberry Twp municipal building, Butler County, where the parking lot is full & voters are already wrapped around the building. There are 3 polling sites here. Cranberry is one of the most populous parts of the county, ~30min from Downtown Pgh #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/EHhkzgMCVc— Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) November 3, 2020
If you don’t know where your local polling place is, find out using this tool on the state’s website.
If you requested an absentee ballot but were afraid to put it in the mail, you can still vote today. You’ll need to turn over your mail-in ballots and envelopes at your polling place and have them voided before voting on a machine.
If you received an absentee ballot but don’t have all the materials to turn over at the polls, you can fill out a provisional ballot, which is a paper ballot that’s not counted until elections officials confirm the vote should be accepted.
— Rob Tornoe and Michaelle Bond
These Pa. counties won’t start counting mail ballots until Wednesday, possibly skewing early results
Officials in Pennsylvania agree it’s going to take a while to count all of the ballots cast in this election, and that means we won’t know the final results on Election Day.
Despite mounting pressure from the state’s top election official, a handful of counties maintain they will not begin counting mail ballots on Election Day, with officials there saying they don’t have enough personnel to do it while also running an in-person election.
Dorene Mandity, the director of elections in Beaver County, said staff will be waiting until Wednesday to begin counting mail ballots. Nearly 82% of the county’s 34,699 requested ballots were returned to the county as of Monday.
“It’s better procedure for us,” Mandity said, noting the county elections office is a small room. “I can’t do everything simultaneously.” Mandity added that the county did not begin counting mail ballots until the day after the June primary.
Holly Brandon, the elections director in Montour County, also cited a small space and limited staff as reasons for waiting until Wednesday to begin counting the 3,145 mail ballots received so far. She said the state offered money to help — Boockvar said at a news conference Friday that financial assistance was still available through federal COVID-19-related funds and through private foundation grants — but Brandon said it was too late for that.
The counties of Cumberland, Franklin, Greene, and Juanita also won’t begin reporting mail ballot results until Wednesday, although some election officials among that group said they would start processing them on Tuesday.
Thad Hall, the elections director in Mercer County, said he’s focused on making sure Election Day goes smoothly for voters before he has to worry about processing mail ballots, which his staff will begin on Wednesday.
“I have to be in a position to spend my day addressing the needs of my Election Day voters and then once we are done with that, then we’ll turn to addressing the mail-in ballots,” he said.
— Marie Albiges, Spotlight PA
Getting to the polls: Rideshare and Indego offering discounts, free options available
Still need to vote, but not sure how to get there? Between free and discounted rides, budget-friendly options are available to those planning to drop off their ballots or head to the polls in person, including a free “Voter Express” trolley that began Sunday.
For those figuring out where to go, The Inquirer’s comprehensive “How to Vote in 2020” guide has the answers to all your questions — from where to find a polling location, drop box, or satellite election offices to what hours the polls will be open on Tuesday.
— Patricia Madej
Election Day forecast: At least for the weather, the forecast is ultra-calm
After a historically tempestuous campaign season, Tuesday could well turn out to be one of the most peaceful Election Days on record. At least from the atmosphere’s perspective.
This time of year, storms are prone to form as temperature contrasts sharpen across the Northern Hemisphere, but tranquil conditions should be the landslide winner throughout the nation on Tuesday, forecasters say.
The only blemishes would be some rain in the Pacific Northwest and snow showers in northern New England. “The weather is looking pretty good,” said Tom Kines, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.
Weather should be dry in all the major battleground states, including Pennsylvania, where the sun and seasonable temperatures will rule from the Ohio border to the Delaware River
In any election, teasing out weather as a variable in turnout is a complicated exercise, but forecasting how it will play out this time is going to be particularly challenging, said Brad T. Gomez, a political science professor at Florida State University who has wrestled mightily with the question.
— Anthony R. Wood
