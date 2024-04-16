President Joe Biden will be back in Pennsylvania today. Here’s everything you need to know
Biden's Tuesday trip to Scranton follows former President Donald Trump's weekend fundraiser in Bucks County and rally in Lehigh County.
Pennsylvania's primary election is Tuesday, April 23.
While both parties' nominees are set in the marquee presidential and Senate races, voters will weigh in on a competitive race for attorney general, other row offices, U.S. House, and the state House and Senate.
Pennsylvania is expected to be a key presidential battleground state in the November general election.
Biden's planned visits include a Tuesday stop in Scranton and one Thursday in the Philadelphia area.
Biden’s schedule in Pennsylvania today
President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport at 1 p.m., according to his public schedule.
He's expected to deliver a speech in Scranton on taxes at 2 p.m. He's also scheduled to participate in a campaign event at 5:40 p.m.
Joe Biden looks to highlight his tax policy and contrast it with Donald Trump's
Scranton Joe is coming back to Pennsylvania.
President Joe Biden is returning to Scranton and to a campaign message from 2020 — that he is the best candidate for the middle class, while former president Donald Trump is the candidate for the millionaire class.
Biden has been a frequent visitor to Pennsylvania
If it wasn’t obvious already, President Joe Biden’s campaign is laser-focused on Pennsylvania.
Tuesday will mark the eighth time this year that he or Vice President Kamala Harris has come to the state and he's spending most of the week in Pennsylvania. Biden's tour of the commonwealth starts with a speech on tax policy Tuesday in Scranton, followed by stops in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and near Philadelphia on Thursday.
Joe Biden will be back in the Philadelphia region on Thursday
President Joe Biden is heading back to his childhood home this week to kick off an economic-themed tour across the state ahead of next week's Pennsylvania primary.
He will visit Scranton on Tuesday as part of a three-day swing that will also bring him to the Pittsburgh area Wednesday and the Philadelphia region on Thursday, his campaign said.
Today is the deadline to request a mail ballot in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians hoping to vote by mail must request their ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday. They can do so online, by mail or in person with their county election board.
Those ballots must then be returned to voters county election boards by 8 p.m. on election day. Voters can mail those ballots back or hand deliver them to county election offices or ballot drop-boxes provided by counties.
Can Bob Casey’s ‘oatmeal’ style of legislating survive Dave McCormick’s ‘do-nothing’ attacks?
As steady rain fell on the windows outside the large meeting room, Sen. Bob Casey talked about corporate greed, his soft, flat voice just audible over the downpour.
“They’re ripping families off,” said Casey (D., Pa.). “They’re still doing it. And I have to continue to prosecute this case until they get the message.”
