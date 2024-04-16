Today is the last day to request your mail ballot in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians hoping to vote by mail must request their ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday. They can do so online, by mail or in person with their county election board.

Those ballots must then be returned to voters county election boards by 8 p.m. on election day, April 23. Voters can mail those ballots back or hand deliver them to county election offices or ballot drop-boxes provided by counties.

“I urge those who want to vote by mail to return their ballot as soon as possible to ensure that their vote will be counted,” Pennsylvania Secretary Al Schmidt said in a briefing Monday.

As of Monday, Schmidt said, more than 876,00 voters had requested a mail ballot and more than 250,000 had been returned to election offices.

Voters who already requested their ballots should receive them in the coming days if they haven’t already.

Montgomery County officials posted on social media Monday that voters who received a confirmation email about their ballot on April 5 will receive their ballots by Tuesday. Those who received their confirmation email on April 12, the posts said, will receive their ballots by Friday.

Voters can track the status of their mail-in ballot using this link.