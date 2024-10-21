"// Pinned <p>Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Chester County on Monday for a moderated conversation with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) amid <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/pennsylvania/trump-harris-suburban-philadelphia-campaign-focus-20241018.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">a renewed focus form the campaign on the Philly suburbs</a> in the final stage of her campaign.</p> <p>The event will take place at the People's Light theater in Malvern around 11:45 a.m., according to a campaign spokesperson.</p> <p>The conversation will be moderated by Sarah Longwell, a Republican strategist and the publisher of the Bulwark, and Charlie Sykes, a conservative writer. Both have opposed former President Donald Trump.</p> <p><a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/liz-cheney-speech-montgomery-county-pennsylvania-20241010.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Cheney has been an outspoken Trump critic</a> since he falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen and a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.</p> <p>The visits come as Harris looks to shore up support and drive turnout in the voter-rich Philadelphia suburbs — an area that was key to delivering the White House to Biden in 2020. This will be Harris’ third visit to the collar counties this year. She’ll be back in the region Wednesday for a <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/kamala-harris-delaware-county-cnn-20241011.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">CNN town hall in Delaware County.</a></p> <p><em>– Katie Bernard and Rob Tornoe</em></p>"