Kamala Harris to hold event in Chester County Monday amid renewed focus on Philly suburbs

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Chester County on Monday for a moderated conversation with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney amid a renewed focus form the campaign on the Philly suburbs in the final stage of her campaign.

According to a senior Harris campaign official, the Chester County stop will be one of three trips the vice president makes Monday to suburbs in key swing states. Cheney and Harris will also visit suburban counties in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Advertisement

All three conversations will be moderated by Sarah Longwell, a GOP strategist and the publisher of The Bulwark, and Charlie Sykes, a conservative writer. Both have opposed former President Donald Trump.

Cheney has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s since he falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen and a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.

» READ MORE: Are Philly’s suburbs the key to the White House? Why Trump and Harris are renewing their focus on the collar counties.

On Wednesday, Harris held her first rally in Philadelphia’s collar counties since replacing Biden as the nominee, giving a speech in purple Bucks County aimed at Republican voters considering abandoning Trump.

The visits come as Harris looks to shore up support and drive turnout in the voter-rich Philadelphia suburbs — an area that was key to delivering the White House to Biden in 2020. This will be Harris’ third visit to the collar counties this year. She’ll be back in the region Wednesday for a CNN town hall in Delaware County.

Trump has also turned focus to the region. He and running mate Ohio Sen. JD Vance both made trips to Montgomery County this week. And Trump is expected to return to the Philly suburbs to work the fry cooker at a McDonalds over the weekend.

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this story.