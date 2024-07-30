Josh Shapiro campaigns for Kamala Harris as VP speculation swirls; Bob Casey way ahead of Dave McCormick in latest Pa. poll
The Pennsylvania governor has remained quiet amid reports that he's a top contender to be the Democratic nominee for vice president.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is remaining quiet as Kamala Harris vets potential vice presidential candidates. The thought of Shapiro on the Democratic ticket is making Republicans in Pennsylvania nervous.
Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Pennsylvania, with a rally in Harrisburg on Wednesday, as both the Trump and Harris campaigns hit key swing states this week.
In Pennsylvania's high-profile Senate race, recent polls show the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Bob Casey Jr., with a substantial lead over Republican challenger Dave McCormick, who will join Trump at the Harrisburg rally.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper withdraws from VP consideration
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Cooper confirmed in a statement Monday night that he would not be a candidate to be Harris’ vice president, saying he was “honored” to be considered but “this just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket.”
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump campaign schedule today
Vice President Kamala Harris will appear at a campaign event in Atlanta today, marking her sixth visit to Georgia this year — but her first since President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek reelection.
Late last week, Harris’ campaign opened a new office in Fulton County, with a number of local Democratic leaders in attendance, the Atlanta Voice reports.
Josh Shapiro campaigns with Gretchen Whitmer in Montco as veepstakes heat up
The veepstakes came to Montgomery County.
The conversation capturing the American political world — who Vice President Kamala Harris will pick to be her running mate — converged in the Wissahickon High School gymnasium in Ambler on Monday as two popular Democratic governors considered to be in contention for the role rallied alongside one another.
How a sexual harassment scandal involving a Josh Shapiro aide could affect his VP chances
With Gov. Josh Shapiro emerging as a potential front-runner to become Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, one of the only scandals to mark his two decades in Pennsylvania politics has resurfaced.
Erin McClelland, the Democratic nominee for state treasurer in November’s election, drew eyeballs last week with a thinly veiled and unusual interparty jab, saying in a tweet she wanted a vice presidential pick that, among other things, “doesn’t sweep sexual harassment under the rug.”
Donald Trump will visit Harrisburg for first Pa. rally since assassination attempt. Here’s what to expect.
Former President Donald Trump will be in Harrisburg on Wednesday for his first rally in the commonwealth since the attempted assassination against him at his Butler County rally earlier this month.
The rally will be located indoors at Harrisburg’s Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. The former president was heeding safety recommendations from the Secret Service to stop holding outdoor rallies, until he decided over the weekend that he would resume outdoor events.
Bob Casey is beating Dave McCormick in Pa.’s Senate race, according to new poll
Despite turnover at the top of the ticket, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. has maintained a substantial lead over Republican challenger Dave McCormick in recent polls in Pennsylvania’s nationally watched Senate race.
Casey, a three-term incumbent, led McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, by an eye-popping 13 percentage points in a Fox News poll released last week. Other recent surveys have shown the Democrat with leads ranging from 3 to 8 percentage points.