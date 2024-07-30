Josh Shapiro campaigns for Kamala Harris as VP speculation swirls; Bob Casey way ahead of Dave McCormick in latest Pa. poll

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper withdraws from VP consideration

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Cooper confirmed in a statement Monday night that he would not be a candidate to be Harris’ vice president, saying he was “honored” to be considered but “this just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket.”