Kamala Harris polling better in Pennsylvania; Joe Biden explains why he dropped out

Kamala Harris will campaign in Houston Thursday

Following stops in Milwaukee and Indianapolis this week, Vice President Kamala Harris will appear in Houston Thursday to give a keynote speech at a teachers’ union event.

Harris is scheduled to speak at the American Federation of Teachers’ national convention in Houston as part of what will be her second visit to Texas this month, the White House said. Previously, she appeared in Dallas earlier this month for a keynote speech at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Boulé event.