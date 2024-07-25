Kamala Harris polling better in Pennsylvania; Joe Biden explains why he dropped out
Meanwhile, Harris is considering several candidates to be her VP nominee, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
President Joe Biden explained his decision to drop out of the 2024 election in an address to the nation Wednesday night.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris, but not about becoming her vice presidential nominee. Here's what would happen in Pennsylvania if he becomes Harris' running mate.
Fox News is proposing a debate in Pennsylvania between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Sept. 17, though the network is open to a different date. Here's what we know about the upcoming debates.
Harris is polling better in Pennsylvania than Biden did, but is still trailing Trump here and nationwide, according to an analysis of recent polls.
Kamala Harris will campaign in Houston Thursday
Following stops in Milwaukee and Indianapolis this week, Vice President Kamala Harris will appear in Houston Thursday to give a keynote speech at a teachers’ union event.
Harris is scheduled to speak at the American Federation of Teachers’ national convention in Houston as part of what will be her second visit to Texas this month, the White House said. Previously, she appeared in Dallas earlier this month for a keynote speech at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Boulé event.
Kamala Harris is polling better in Pennsylvania than Joe Biden did
Vice President Kamala Harris was polling better than President Joe Biden in the battleground state of Pennsylvania before Biden ended his reelection campaign and Harris became the presumptive nominee.
However, she has not yet caught up to former President Donald Trump nationwide since she received Biden’s endorsement, according to The New York Times’ average of recent national polls.
Donald Trump mispronounced Kamala Harris' name repeatedly in attack-filled speech
Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attack lines Wednesday against his likely new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he called his “new victim to defeat” and accused of deceiving the public about President Joe Biden ‘s ability to run for a second term.
The rally in Charlotte, North Carolina marked his first public campaign event since Biden dropped out of the 2024 matchup and Harris became the Democrats’ likely nominee. The rally concluded minutes before Biden addressed the nation to explain he dropped his reelection bid to “pass the torch” to Harris, who is 22 years younger than him.
Joe Biden explains why he dropped out of 2024 race in solemn White House address
President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country’s democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Insisting that “the defense of democracy is more important than any title,” Biden used his first public address since his announcement Sunday that he was stepping aside to deliver an implicit repudiation of former President Donald Trump. He did not directly call out Trump, whom he has called an existential threat to democracy. The 10-minute address also gave Biden a chance to try to shape how history will remember his one and only term in office.
Trump watched Biden's speech on his airplane
Veteran New York Times photographer Doug Mills captured former President Donald Trump watching President Joe Biden's address to the nation Wednesday night from his airplane following his North Carolina rally.
Gun control advocacy group backs Kamala Harris in first political endorsement
March for Our lives, a gun control advocacy group founded by survivors of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in its first political endorsement ever.
The group called her “a forceful champion for gun safety and for young people,” and said she’s worked with the organization through the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which Harris oversees.