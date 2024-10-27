"<p>Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio) sparred with CNN’s Jake Tapper over host of issues Sunday morning, including the former president’s comments about using the military on American citizens.</p> <p>In an interview that aired on<em> State of the Union</em> Sunday, Tapper pressed Vance over Trump’s repeated comments to use the military to go after critics and those he holds a grudge against, which he broadly refers to as “the enemy within.” Some specific names he’s mentioned include Reps. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), Adam Schiff (D., Calif), and former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, whom Trump has said should face a war tribunal.</p> <p>“He’s talking about people rioting after the election,” Vance said, claiming Trump only said he wanted to use the military against “far left lunatics — people who riot in the wake of an election.”</p> <p>It’s unclear who Vance is referring to. Following the 2020 election, Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn the election results. Over 1,200 defendants have been charged for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021.</p> <p>Tapper also asked Vance to explain why so many high-level staffers from the Trump administration, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former White House chief of staff John Kelly, are not supporting the former president and <a href=\\"https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/22/us/politics/john-kelly-trump-fitness-character.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">have warned about him behaving like a fascist.</a></p> <p>“So all those people, including the former vice president, Mike Pence, all of these people have this damaged world view, and they’re all just going after Donald Trump because they want to send people into war?” Tapper asked. \\"That’s really your argument?”</p> <p>“Absolutely that’s my argument,” Vance responded. “All of these people came into office thinking they could control Donald Trump.”</p> <p>“Mike Pence thought he could control Donald Trump?” Tapper shot back while laughing. “Really?”</p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe</em></p>"