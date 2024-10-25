Trump to visit Drexel Hill on Tuesday for a roundtable on senior citizens’ issues

Former President Donald Trump will be a “special guest” at a roundtable event hosted by conservative nonprofit, Building America’s Future, in Drexel Hill Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

The event is part of the nonprofit’s “America’s Future Tour,” and the Southeast Pennsylvania roundtable attendees will express their disapproval with the Biden-Harris administration’s policies for seniors on Medicare and living on a fixed income, according to the release.

Building America’s Future has raised and spent over $100 million over the past four years and were poised to spend more than $35 million to chip away at Democratic support from Vice President Kamala Harris in key groups, like younger men and Muslim Americans, and to get third-party candidates on ballots, The New York Times reported.

The organization is also the lone backer for two super PACS: one, Duty to America PAC, that has targeted young male and Black voters to cast their ballots for Trump and another, Future Coalition PAC, that’s aired ads in Michigan looking to highlight Harris’ pro-Israel status and the Jewish faith of her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will also be a guest. Later Tuesday evening, Trump is to travel to Allentown for a rally at the PPL Center.