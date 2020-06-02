Latest Trump says mail voting is ‘fraudulent.’ Pa. Republicans are listening
President Donald Trump has said voting by mail is “fraudulent” and will result in “rigged” elections.
In Pennsylvania, Republican voters appear to be listening — despite efforts by national and state party officials to encourage mail voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As of late last week, about 1.3 million registered Democrats had requested and been approved for mail ballots for the June 2 primary election, compared with about 524,000 Republicans. Republicans made just 29% of the requests, even though they represent 38% of registered voters in the state and 45% of those registered with either major party.
“I must tell you that locally, in my county, we’re not advocating and we’re not pushing the mail-in voting,” said Lee Snover, chairwoman of the Northampton County GOP. “We’re concerned about fraud. We’re not happy with the process. Trump has sent the message out there that he’s concerned about it as well.
“I think that we need to inspire Americans to get out and go to the polls,” she said. “Sign in, identify yourself, and vote.”
Northampton County, about 80 miles northwest of Philadelphia, was one of three in the state that voted twice for Barack Obama before backing Trump.
“Our county kind of is a Trump county. We’re kind of listening to Trump on this,” Snover said. “He’s spoken about it. He’s tweeted about it. He doesn’t want us to do it.”
Snover said “more than one person” has told her that “Trump doesn’t want us mailing in, [so] I’m not mailing it in.”
-Andrew Seidman
What we’re watching for today — and in the days ahead
Pennsylvanians are voting Tuesday in an atmosphere with few precedents — if any.
On top of a pandemic that had already scrambled elections across the country, the vote will come after days of protests over the killing of George Floyd as Minneapolis police knelt on his neck and violent clashes that have added more tension — and left an already stricken Philadelphia smoldering in places.
The Democratic presidential primary is effectively over, so the biggest test may be for election officials. How people vote may be just as important as who they vote for.
Pennsylvania will be holding its first statewide election since the onset of the coronavirus, and officials were already facing huge challenges amid social distancing, low staffing, and a flood of requests for mail ballots far beyond anything Pennsylvania has ever seen — before protests and looting added to the disruption.
Will Tuesday produce another Wisconsin, where voters in April were forced to stand in long lines and thousands of ballots didn’t reach voters in time? How long will it take to get results? And is there anything the outcome can tell us about the state of play in a swing state critical to the presidential election?
-Jonathan Tamari and Jonathan Lai
The top races to watch
The Pennsylvania primary election Tuesday marks the first time the very act of casting a ballot has completely overshadowed the candidates on it.
First the primary was shifted five weeks forward from April 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then the Democratic contest for president effectively ended, with Joe Biden’s victory all but assured. Almost two million Pennsylvanians have requested mail-in ballots. And 77% of Philadelphia’s polling places won’t be open on primary day. It all means it could be days before we have actual results.
But the election marches on, even if there are few competitive races.
-Chris Brennan, Andrew Seidman, and Sean Collins Walsh
Coronavirus means a very different kind of election day
That quintessential sound of an approaching election in Philadelphia — a sharp knock on your door — has fallen silent.
There are no volunteers on the steps with a stack of campaign literature — and, in the era of social distancing, packed rallies are out, too. Instead, hope your WiFi connection holds up while a politician asks for your vote in a Zoom meeting.
As they mourn the loss of the normal rituals of electioneering to the coronavirus pandemic, those who seek office or run campaigns in Pennsylvania say nobody has a clue how Tuesday’s primary election might go.
Even former Gov. Ed Rendell, always quick with political analysis or predictions, was at a loss.
“All I know is I already cast my vote via mail,” Rendell said.
“I have no idea what’s going to happen,” said Bob Brady, chairman of Philadelphia’s Democratic City Committee. "No one does. We’re in completely strange and virgin territory.”
-Chris Brennan