Pa. primary election: West Philly state house race too close to call; Sean Dougherty unseats Kevin Boyle; full results
Turnout was low Tuesday, but there was an increase of write-in votes against Joe Biden, who will face Donald Trump in the fall.
Here are complete 2024 Pennsylvania primary election results for federal races and state row offices and the Pennsylvania legislature.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump officially won their primaries, setting the stage for a November rematch.
The primary cemented the high-profile Senate match-up between Democratic incumbent Bob Casey and Republican Dave McCormick.
Republican Dave Sunday and Democrat Eugene DePasquale won their parties' nominations for attorney general, one of the most-competitive and highest-profile races on the ballot.
Few issues were reported at Philadelphia-area polling places throughout the day, though turnout was generally reported to be low.
West Philly state house race too close to call
The Democratic primary for the West Philadelphia-based 10th District of the Pennsylvania House was too close to call late Tuesday night, with State Rep. Amen Brown holding a narrow lead over progressive challenger Cass Green.
The three-way primary was a rematch between Brown, 36; Green, 64, a community organizer; and radio personality Sajda “Purple” Blackwell, 47, who was a distant third. The Democratic district includes Mantua, Powelton, and parts of University City and Logan Square.
Sean Dougherty defeats incumbent Kevin Boyle
Sean Dougherty unseated seven-term incumbent State Rep. Kevin Boyle in Tuesday’s Democratic primary Tuesday in a Northeast Philadelphia district and will advance to the general election in a critical race that could help determine which party controls the state House.
House Democrats poured more than $300,000 into Dougherty’s campaign in Northeast Philadelphia in recent weeks, hoping to unseat Boyle – who sought reelection without the party’s support as his family said he’s struggling with a serious mental health condition.
Philly ballot measure approved
For years, neighborhood groups in Philadelphia have urged local officials to provide them with legal protections due to their city-sanctioned involvement in zoning matters, which could place them at odds with monied business owners.
Now Mayor Cherelle L. Parker will have to figure out how to indemnify Registered Community Organizations (RCOs), after Philadelphia voters approved a ballot question Tuesday requiring the city to do so.
There's were an uptick in write-ins against Joe Biden in Pennsylvania
Preliminary primary voting results from the state’s largest Democratic counties showed a higher percentage of write-in votes on the Democratic presidential party line than in the 2020 presidential primary, a possible sign of protest votes cast against President Joe Biden.
Progressive organizers mounted a campaign urging voters to write in “uncommitted” as a protest vote over Biden’s ongoing support to Israel in its monthslong war against Hamas that has claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives. The group known as Uncommitted PA hoped to send a message to Biden in a critical swing state he’ll need in November.
‘We’re doing this again’: The 2024 presidential rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is officially underway in Pa.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump officially won Pennsylvania’s presidential primary Tuesday as the campaigns prepare for a November rematch pitting two vastly different leadership styles and political visions for the nation against each other.
Their primary victories were a foregone conclusion, but the closely contested general election will hinge on which of the deeply unpopular candidates can build a coalition in swing states like Pennsylvania.
On a perfect day for voting, the Pa. primary generates a ‘super-low turnout’
A primary election day that was wall-to-wall splendid around here with unimpeded sun and a generous ration of April warmth was absolutely perfect for voting. And evidently for not voting.
With nominees already essentially chosen for president — and not everyone is happy with them — and U.S. Senate and a general absence of passion, indications were that 70% or more of voters in the region and across the state decided this primary wasn’t worth their trouble.
2024 Pennsylvania primary results round-up
Here's a look at what happened in key races in the state and region:
U.S. House: Local representatives Brian Fitzpatrick and Dwight Evans fended off primary challengers, as did progressive Rep. Summer Lee in Pittsburgh. Competitive primaries determined general election match-ups in the Seventh District, where Ryan Mackenzie will try to unseat Susan Wild in the fall, and 10th District, Janelle Stelson will take on incumbent Scott Perry.
State row offices: Democrat Eugene DePasquale and Republican Dave Sunday will face off for attorney general in November after winning contested primaries. Malcolm Kenyatta and Erin McClelland won the Democratic primaries for auditor general and treasurer, respectively, and will take on GOP incumbents in the fall.
