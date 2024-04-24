Pa. primary election: West Philly state house race too close to call; Sean Dougherty unseats Kevin Boyle; full results

West Philly state house race too close to call

The Democratic primary for the West Philadelphia-based 10th District of the Pennsylvania House was too close to call late Tuesday night, with State Rep. Amen Brown holding a narrow lead over progressive challenger Cass Green.

The three-way primary was a rematch between Brown, 36; Green, 64, a community organizer; and radio personality Sajda “Purple” Blackwell, 47, who was a distant third. The Democratic district includes Mantua, Powelton, and parts of University City and Logan Square.