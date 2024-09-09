Live updates: Philly in the spotlight as Harris and Trump prepare for tonight’s debate; first look at debate stage

Philadelphia is the center of the political world tonight

Philadelphians have always known that our city is the center of the universe. For today and the next 55 days, so will everyone else.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet Tuesday night for a debate that’s so historic and potentially pivotal that it’s nearly impossible to fit into one sentence just how unprecedented it is. The presidential nominees are squaring off in what may be their only debate at one of our city’s great prides, the National Constitution Center, which overlooks Independence Hall and the birthplace of American democracy.