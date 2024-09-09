Live updates: Philly in the spotlight as Harris and Trump prepare for tonight’s debate; first look at debate stage
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia tonight at 9 p.m.
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face off in their first presidential debate in Philadelphia tonight at 9 p.m. Here's how to watch and stream.
Traffic delays are expected in Center City near the National Constitution Center, where roads are already closed and SEPTA buses are being detoured.
Protest are also expected in Philly ahead of tonight's debate. Here's what we know.
Here’s what we’re watching for when the candidates take the stage at the National Constitution Center.
The last time Philadelphia hosted a presidential debate was 48 years go. It didn't go well.
How to watch tonight's presidential debate
It's not going to be hard to find tonight's debate on television.
While ABC is hosting the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, it will also air live on all major broadcast channels (CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS) and cable news networks (C-Span, CNN, MSNBC, Fox Business, Fox News).
Philadelphia is the center of the political world tonight
Philadelphians have always known that our city is the center of the universe. For today and the next 55 days, so will everyone else.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet Tuesday night for a debate that’s so historic and potentially pivotal that it’s nearly impossible to fit into one sentence just how unprecedented it is. The presidential nominees are squaring off in what may be their only debate at one of our city’s great prides, the National Constitution Center, which overlooks Independence Hall and the birthplace of American democracy.
Harris and Trump will make their pitch to a very small group of undecided voters
Even after Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, voters expressed frustration with the political system — a sentiment that’s often especially true for undecided voters, who tend to be moderate or independent.
While both Donald Trump and Harris have served in the White House, they have each tried to present themselves as the candidate who can bring a fresh start. Some of Trump’s campaign signs read “Let’s Save America.” Harris has been vice president for nearly a term, but frequently talks to voters about “fighting for a brighter future.” As both candidates make a pitch that they’re the change the country needs, who will do it more effectively?
First look at tonight's debate stage in Philly
Monday night, ABC News shared a photo of how the debate stage at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia will look when Kamala Harris and Donald Trump take the stage tonight.
Preparations were still being completed last Monday night. Normally, the Commission on Presidential Debates organizes the presidential and vice presidential debates years in advance, but this year Trump and President Joe Biden bypassed the nonpartisan group and agreed on their own debate schedule.
Republicans in Montco want Trump to focus on the issues
Speaking to reporters after a "Protect the Vote" event in Montgomery County on Monday Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley said former President Donald Trump should focus on the issues such as inflation and national security in Tuesday's debate.
"He needs to say that he is running to represent all Americans, that he is running to unify this country," Whatley said.