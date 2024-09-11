Both Harris and Trump will appear in Pa. today at same location; highlights from Philly presidential debate
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met for their first debate Tuesday at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump debated for the first time in Philadelphia Tuesday night. Here are four takeaways.
Trump made several wild and debunked remarks during the debate, including the false claim immigrants in Ohio are eating people's dogs.
Following the debate, Harris stopped by a Philly watch party, while Trump made the unusual decision to visit the spin room.
Both Harris and Trump will visit the same location in Pennsylvania today before hitting the campaign trail. Harris will return to Pa. on Friday for a rally in Wilkes-Barre.
Taylor Swift endorsed Harris following the debate, describing the vice president as "a steady-handed, gifted leader."
Prior to the debate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. crashed a TV interview with Pa. Rep. Madeleine Dean.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s schedules will pick back up in earnest following Tuesday’s debate in Philadelphia, with both campaigns making several stops in battleground states around the country this week.
On Wednesday, both Harris and Trump are slated to attend remembrances of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, which happened 23 years ago. Harris will appear with President Joe Biden at the World Trade Center site in New York City; the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.; and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., the White House has announced.
Kamala Harris directly took on Donald Trump from the beginning of the night, casting the former president as the extreme candidate and goading him by talking about issues known to irk him, like supporters leaving his rallies early, world leaders calling him a “disgrace,” and noting the criminal cases against him. She called him “weak,” and said 81 million voters had fired him. “Clearly he’s having a very difficult time processing that,” she said.
On several occasions, Trump took the bait and lashed out, even with his microphone muted (though the moderators turned on his mic nearly every time he interjected).
Former President Donald Trump used the first question of Tuesday’s presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris as an opportunity to pivot to his signature issue of immigration. And he shared falsehoods.
“You look at Springfield, Ohio. You look Aurora in Colorado,” Trump said while responding to a question about the economy. “They are taking over towns. They are taking over buildings. They are going in violently. These are the people that she and Biden let into our country.”
Next month, it will be Minnesota Gov. Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance stepping onto the debate stage.
The two vice presidential candidates will face off on Oct. 1 in New York City in a debate hosted by CBS News.
Few things could compete with the newsworthiness of the first and possibly only debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump Tuesday. Those things include an endorsement from Taylor Swift.
The Pennsylvania-native pop megastar endorsed Harris in an Instagram post shortly after the debate ended.