Request, complete, return: Here’s where you can fill out your mail ballot in person in Philadelphia starting today

The Nov. 5 election is just about six weeks away, and beginning Monday, Philadelphians can start filling out their mail ballots in person, the Philadelphia City Commissioners said.

Voters can request a mail ballot, complete it, and return it at several office locations throughout the city as well as access voter registration services.

Advertisement

“With the 2024 General Election fast approaching, our priority is to make sure every voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot easily and securely,” said Chairman Omar Sabir in a statement. “By offering in-person mail ballot services, Satellite Election Offices, and multiple drop-off locations, we are empowering Philadelphians to take part in this vital election. Your vote is your voice — make sure it’s heard.”

The ballots became available after the Philadelphia Board of Elections successfully completed the Logic & Accuracy Testing of mail and absentee ballots on Sept. 20. L&A testing is done to ensure that ballots, scanners, ballot-marking devices, and other aspects of a county’s voting system are properly structured and in working condition ahead of the election, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Voters have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 to apply in person or by mail for a mail ballot. Mail ballots must be returned to a drop-off location by Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. Residents can use the city’s Atlas website feature to find the closest drop-off location to their neighborhood.

Here’s where you can fill out your mail ballot in person and access other voter services:

Where can I access in-person mail ballot services?

Philadelphians can go to the Board of Elections Office in Room 140 of City Hall, starting Monday to request, receive, complete, or return their ballots.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

There are also satellite election offices open across Philadelphia where residents can access voter registration and in-person mail ballot services such as requesting, receiving, completing or returning a mail ballot:

1835 South Broad Street; Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4029 Market Street; Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5610 Lancaster Avenue, Unit 400; Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5301 Chew Ave; Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Four more locations will open in the coming days and will be open seven days a week:

2301 North Broad Street (Open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday) 1619-1681 Grant Avenue, Suite 15 & 16 (Open at 9 a.m. on Thursday) 2739 North 5th Street (Open at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1) 6233 North Broad Street (Open at 9 a.m. on Oct. 3)

How can I see which candidates are on the ballot?

Sample ballots became available in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners.

Voters can see who will be on the ballot by using the Candidates for Office page on the Philadelphia City Commissioners website. Residents can also use the city’s Atlas page to input their address and find the specific sample ballot for their area.

“Regardless of the method they choose to vote or who they choose to support, voters should recognize that there is more than just the U.S. President that they can vote for. There are many other offices on the ballot this year, and the outcome of those races will have as much or greater impact on them, their families, and neighbors’ everyday life,” said City Commissioners Vice Chair Lisa Deeley in a statement. “I encourage all citizens to vote, and vote in every office up and down the ballot.”

What other dates do I need to know?

The voter registration deadline for the November election is Oct. 21 by 11:59 p.m and registration can be completed online, in person, or by mail. Philadelphians can check their voter registration status or learn more about registering on the City Commissioners “How to Register” page on its website.

On Election Day on Nov. 5, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.