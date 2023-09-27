How much money have mayoral candidates Cherelle Parker and David Oh raised?

In his longshot campaign for Philadelphia mayor, Republican David Oh has raised a respectable $467,000 during this election cycle, including $100,000 since June, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

But it appears he’s coming up well short of pulling in the money needed to compete with Cherelle Parker, his Democratic opponent and the odds-on favorite to win the Nov. 7 election.

Parker, who had raised $2.2 million during a bruising primary fight, took in another $875,000 since June, as special interests and other politicians clamored to curry favor with the likely next mayor.

» READ MORE: Inside Cherelle Parker’s winning campaign for Philly’s Democratic mayoral primary

Advertisement

That’s not counting the more than $2 million spent during the primary by Philadelphians for Our Future, a “super PAC” that backed Parker and was funded largely by building trades unions.

Democrats enjoy a more than 7-to-1 voter registration advantage in Philadelphia, making it highly unlikely that Parker, a former City Council majority leader, will lose. She will in January become the first female mayor in Philly history if she prevails over Oh, who also served on Council.

How much money are the mayoral campaigns spending?

In addition to raising much more money than her opponent since the primary, Parker is also outspending Oh.

From June to last week, Parker’s campaign shelled out just over $600,000. Oh’s campaign spent $152,000 in the same period.

Parker enters the homestretch of the election with about $338,000 in her campaign account, while Oh has about $244,000 in cash on hand.

But the Democrat already has her eyes on the future.

Parker’s Mayoral Transition and Inaugural Committee filed its first campaign finance report this cycle, taking in just under $50,000. Two-thirds of that came from Parker’s campaign, while the rest came primarily from wealthy individuals.