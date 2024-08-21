Montco Republican, who was ‘swatted’ after supporting Harris, featured in DNC video

A former Montgomery County Republican official, who said he was “swatted” for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, was featured Wednesday evening in a video shown at the Democratic National Convention.

”One of the main reasons why I won’t support Donald J. Trump for president again starts with his chaotic behavior,” Matthew McCaffery of Upper Merion said in the video, which featured former Trump supporters.

McCaffery was one of two Pennsylvanians featured in the video. His appearances comes just days after comes days after an alleged swatting incident at his home. He said he was swatted last weekend — a term for when someone calls in a fake emergency to draw police to a specific address — after he went on CNN to discuss his support for Harris.

Upper Merion police have not commented on the incident.

McCaffery, whose face is featured on Republicans Against Trump billboards across Pennsylvania, was also removed from his leadership position on the Montgomery County Republican Committee in Upper Merion on Monday for supporting the Democratic nominee.