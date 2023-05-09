One of the Democrats running for Montco commissioner has raised more money than all of his opponents combined

In the crowded Democratic primary race for Montgomery County commissioner, one candidate has raised a lot more money than the others.

Neil Makhija, an attorney and civic leader, reported raising $842,000 from January through May 1 — more than his four rivals brought in combined.

Newly disclosed reports offer the first glimpse into the candidates’ financial backing, just a week until the May 16 primary election.

Also running are Commissioner Jamila Winder, an executive with a digital medical education company; her running mate, Kimberly Koch, a teacher and Whitpain Township supervisor; Tanya Bamford, a marketing executive and Montgomery Township supervisor; and Noah Marlier, the county prothonotary and a municipal lawyer.

Two Democrats and two Republicans will advance to the November general election. Democrats are likely to maintain control of two of the commissioner seats, given their advantage in voter registration. The third seat is reserved for the minority party.

Makhija’s biggest supporter was a political group affiliated with the nonprofit he led until recently, Indian American Impact. The group, which aims to promote progressive causes and candidates of South Asian descent, contributed $275,000 to Makhija’s campaign. Makhija took leave from the organization to run for commissioner.

He also got multiple $25,000 checks from investors and corporate executives in the region and around the country, such as Houston-based businessman Hemant Goradia and Michael Thevar, CEO of Montgomery County-based Omni Health Services.

Makhija hasn’t held political office, but touts endorsements from U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and former Gov. Ed Rendell. Amid intra-party strife and a leadership shake-up in the county, his allies successfully pushed for a so-called “open primary” for one of the commissioner seats, in which no candidate gets official party support.

The next biggest fundraiser was Winder, the only candidate who’s endorsed by the county Democratic Party. Winder raised $206,000 for her campaign, and her joint PAC with Koch brought in an additional $50,000. Koch raised $96,000 for her campaign.

Winder and Koch each donated the bulk of their cash to their joint PAC.

Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers gave each candidate $25,000. They got a total of $30,000 from Laborers District Council and $15,000 from lawyer Michael P. Clarke, managing partner of the influential firm Rudolph Clarke.

Marlier raised $89,000, including $10,000 from Plumbers Union Local 690 and $6,000 from his law firm, Hamburg, Rubin, Mullin, Maxwell & Lupin.

Bamford raised $18,000.