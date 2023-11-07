Gov. Josh Shapiro expresses doubt about Cherelle Parker’s idea to bring National Guard to Kensington

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Cherelle Parker, the likely next mayor, are expected by many to form a productive partnership next year.

Both are center-left Democrats and former state representatives. They entered the State House the same year and worked together in Harrisburg. And some of their staff members have ties with each other.

But Shapiro on Tuesday appeared to pour some cold water on an idea floated on the campaign trail by Parker, who is expected to prevail over Republican David Oh in Tuesday’s election.

Parker said in a townhall last month that in her plan for shutting down Kensington’s open-air drug market, the National Guard “will be part of the solution.”

That would require the governor to activate the guard. But Shapiro didn’t sound too hot in the idea when asked about it Tuesday.

“Look, I’m happy to hear her out. That’s not something I’m contemplating at this time,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro was otherwise positive about the prospects of working with Parker.

”Cherelle and I have worked together for really two decades. We served together in the House. She’s someone I know well,” Shapiro said while attending Democrats’ traditional Election Day lunch gathering at South Jazz Kitchen.

“Her views on law and order and addressing crime in our communities are really in sync with where most Philadelphians are, certainly with where I am.”