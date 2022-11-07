The Philadelphia voters who submitted flawed mail ballots include the CEO of Comcast, a former City Council member now running for mayor, and a high-profile lawyer who last year ran for district attorney.

Philadelphia elections officials posted lists this weekend of the roughly 3,500 voters whose mail ballots have fatal flaws that will prevent them from being counted. And the list of voters shows anyone can make mistakes. That includes voters who are among the most well-educated and highly paid in the city, along with some of the most politically engaged.

Brian L. Roberts, the CEO of Comcast, submitted a “naked ballot” — one that is missing its inner secrecy envelope and thus has to be rejected.

”As soon as he was notified, Roberts went over to City Hall and voted,” a Comcast spokesperson said.

High-profile criminal defense attorney A. Charles Peruto had similarly submitted a naked ballot, according to the lists posted by the Philadelphia city commissioners, the three-member board of elections.

» READ MORE: Your voter’s guide to the Nov. 2022 election in Pennsylvania

Peruto, the Republican nominee last year who was unsuccessful in unseating District Attorney Larry Krasner, learned about the error when contacted by The Inquirer.

He initially thought he had submitted his ballot correctly when told. If he, a former candidate for office, made a mistake, Peruto said, how would an “Average Joe” voter know better and fix it?

After some thought, he said: “I’m just going to vote in person.”

Former City Councilmember Derek Green, now a candidate for mayor, is a Democratic committeeman in northwest Philadelphia. He received a list of voters in his area who had submitted flawed ballots and was surprised to see his own name.

He had submitted an undated ballot. State law requires voters to sign and date the outer envelope when returning their ballots, and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week said undated mail ballots must be set aside and not counted.

Someone from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also stopped by his house to let him know about the ballot issue.”They’re going through the list, door to door,” he said of the DSCC.

Like Roberts, Green went to City Hall to correct the mistake. He called it “crazy” that a mail ballot can be disqualified for lacking a date even if the record shows it arrived at the Board of Elections before the day of the election.”

This is another way to try to disenfranchise people from voting,” he said.