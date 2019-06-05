And while Wolf and Kathy Boockvar, his acting secretary of state, support expanding access to voting, including changing absentee deadlines, they do not agree with this lawsuit, said Kenneth L. Joel, a state attorney. In the objections filed in January, the Wolf administration argued that “it was [the plaintiffs’] conduct — not seeking an absentee ballot until very late in the process — that contributed to their ‘disenfranchisement.’ ”