The big change is that everyone is eligible for a mail-in ballot. Technically, “absentee ballot” requirements are the same as before — basically, you have to be unable to vote in person on Election Day. But everyone else is now eligible for “mail-in ballots” that require no justification. That created a no-excuse absentee voting system, but it does also lead to some confusion with voters. Just remember: If you could vote in person, you should probably be using a “mail-in” ballot.