Elections officials in a variety of Pennsylvania counties are warning that a proposed change to voter registration deadlines — a measure meant to increase political participation — would add significantly to their pre-election workloads, potentially causing confusion for voters at the polls and unintentionally disenfranchising people in 2020.
The change is part of a wide-ranging elections bill that was negotiated behind closed doors by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and Republican leaders who control the state legislature. If enacted, the proposal would be the most significant changes to Pennsylvania’s electoral system in decades, including allowing all voters to cast mail absentee ballots and extending deadlines to return them.
The bill is moving rapidly through the legislature and could be passed as soon as Wednesday.
But the proposed change to the voter-registration deadline has surprised and alarmed the county officials who run elections: Closing the registration window 15 days before an election, instead of 30 days out as it is now, would require more staff to process registrations and increase the number of voters who are not in poll books. That, officials warn, could unintentionally disenfranchise voters by increasing their chances of running into problems at the polls, including waiting in long lines or needing provisional ballots. In the worst-case scenario, some registrations might not get processed in time.
“It could really risk having a detrimental effect on the election,” said Lisa Deeley, chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners. She estimates the change could cost Philadelphia about $2 million.
“We could inadvertently be causing more grief for voters than this is helping in the end,” said Jeff Greenburg, Mercer County elections director.
“It’s creating an unnecessary situation where we really don’t need one,” said Gerald Feaser, head of elections in Dauphin County.
A spokesperson for the governor said the administration will work with counties on having the resources necessary to enact the changes and noted that extending the voter-registration deadline “has been long sought by election advocates.” (Pennsylvania’s current 30-day deadline is one of the earliest in the nation and many states have already moved to same-day registration, allowing people to register on Election Day and cast a ballot.)
County administrators said their concern is administrative, not ideological, and in many cases said they support the change but not its implementation. The concerns come from both red and blue counties.
There’s an election in one week it will take time to certify those results, and then the presidential primary is in April, five months later. That’s not enough time, Deeley said, to make such a big change to how her office does its work.
“I am for all these changes. I think they’re a long time coming,” said Deeley, an elected Democrat. “But even the best ideas, if implemented poorly, turn into bad ideas. And five months really is not a responsible amount of time for us to be able to cut a process in half.”
Currently, voters can submit their applications — whether for new registrations or to update them, such as changing addresses or party affiliations — up until 30 days before an election. Applications are generally processed in the order they arrive, and that can take days, especially for new registrations, which require officials to check previous addresses.
And a lot of applications come in at the deadline; about one in five paper applications submitted in Philadelphia for the 2016 general election arrived on the last day.
Those continued to be processed for days after the deadline.
“You shut off the tap, but now you have to process everything that’s in the sink,” said Randall O. Wenger, the chief elections clerk in Lancaster County.
That’s in part because elections workers also have to prepare the poll books that voters sign into at at the polls. In Philly, those are sent out to be printed 18 days before an election.
Already, a number of registrations aren’t processed in time and end up on supplemental voter lists printed closer to the election, which can be confusing for poll workers and voters.
In some cases, applications can’t even be processed to show up on those supplements, or poll workers can’t find them, and voters are forced to use provisional ballots, which can make them question whether their votes are counted.
“If there’s confusion in the books, it’s going to affect voters. It’s going to affect lines,” said Greenburg, head of Mercer County’s elections. “Even if it’s resolved after the fact, just the fact that a voter walks in believing they’re legally registered and that’s questioned by a poll worker, even if it’s an innocent or honest mistake, that’s not a good thing, ever.”
County officials were clear: To process the flood of last-minute voter registrations in time, they will need money to hire more workers, buy more computers, and to rent or purchase extra office space.
Deeley estimated that Philadelphia would need about $2 million to double the number of people working on those applications — an increase of 20% to the commissioners’ $10 million budget.
Other counties’ elections administrators agreed they would need to hire more people or extend their working hours. Several said moving implementation back to 2021 would be much easier.
“We’ll have to hire more people to be able to make sure that we keep juggling all the balls that are in the air as you close in on Election Day,” said Feaser, of Dauphin County. “You keep throwing balls at jugglers, sooner or later one of them’s going to drop.”
While county elections officials said they support most of the rest of the proposal, there was clear frustration about the voter registration deadline and lack of communication from Harrisburg.
“You can’t ignore the jurisdictions that have to do all that work and throw it at them and say, ‘Get it done,’” said Greenburg, of Mercer County.
Most provisions have been discussed for years, said Lycoming County’s Lehman, but “this 15-day thing really came out of nowhere with this bill and took us by surprise.”
Douglas Hill, head of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, emphasized that the overall bill is supported by his members — “For us the story is the entirety of the package” — but acknowledged that CCAP had not been privy to the bill’s negotiations.
Lawmakers in the state House considered a number of amendments Monday night to the bill, which has been fast-tracked and is scheduled for final votes Tuesday in the House and Wednesday in the Senate before going to the governor’s desk.
Philadelphia Democrats, who already opposed the bill because of its removal of the option to vote straight party with one selection, said Monday they hoped to amend or block the current bill. Rep. Jason Dawkins, a leader of the Philadelphia delegation, said the bill looked like it would pass but he would still try his hardest to stop or change it.
Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, whose proposals to delay implementation of the voter-registration deadline change failed Monday night, said he supports most of the bill but fears the changes will be rushed and ultimately affect voters.
“This is like asking a Model T to be a Ferrari, to go as fast, and it is impossible,” he said. “Let’s do this right. We all want to do this, let’s just do it right.”