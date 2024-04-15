Philly-area Jewish communities prepare for a primary election that conflicts with Passover

As members of the Beth David Reform Congregation Synagogue in Gladwyne prepare for Passover, temple leaders are encouraging them to think beyond the holiday.

“Some of our language around it, we’re saying prepping for Passover means more than making bubbe’s matzah ball soup,” said Lauren Goodlev, the synagogue’s cantor. “There are other ways to prepare for Passover: Sign up for your mail-in ballot by April 16.”

Pennsylvania’s April 23 primary election, which includes the presidential primary as well as key statewide and congressional races, will be held on the first full day of Passover, one of the most significant days in the Jewish calendar.

Legislative efforts to change that date last year fell flat when lawmakers could not agree on a new date. As a result, public officials, synagogues, and advocacy groups have been working for months to inform voters and make sure that even those who may be unable to make it to the polls on election day can cast a ballot. They’ve also had to quickly make plans for new polling places and a loss of election workers.

“It is certainly regrettable that the legislature could not settle on a date,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt said. “But it was clear that we had to do what we could.”

Passover may prevent some observant Jews from making it to the polls on election day due to restrictions imposed by the holiday. For many more, family obligations and travel to observe the holiday with loved ones could make it more difficult to vote in person.

“For observant Jews who like to go the polls, that was problematic,” said Robin Schatz, director of government affairs for the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

Handling the primary date

Rachel Beck, a state organizer for the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, said the conflict highlights a need for broader access to early-in person voting in Pennsylvania. Currently, it is available only in specific counties.

“This year, it’s the Jewish community. Next year, what community is going to be impacted?” she said.

Beck said some in the reform community had to back out of their typical election day plans because of conflicts with other activities inside the synagogue.

Temple Brith Achim in King of Prussia, for instance, opted against being a polling place because the same space in the reform synagogue that was used for voting in the past will be needed to host a seder that day.

In Gladwyne, Beth David opted to remain a polling place despite the conflict.

“We’re fortunate that we are able to stay open for the holiday,” Goodlev said. “We’re able to still embody our values of doing what we need to do for the holiday and, you know, help encourage people to do their civic responsibility.”

For those unable to make it to their polling location in person, mail voting is available for all Pennsylvania voters. However, they must request that mail ballot by April 16, a week before the primary. Those ballots must be returned to the election office by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Schmidt said his office has spent the last several months working alongside the Jewish Federation of Pennsylvania to reach out to Jewish Community Centers and synagogues to ensure that congregants are aware of the conflict and have the tools they need to request a mail ballot.

In addition, his office said, they’ve used targeted advertising to highlight the issue and scheduled interviews with Jewish media.

In Philadelphia, city commissioners have employed a similar tactic, visiting Jewish community centers, synagogues, and seniors homes.

“I think it’s definitely a concern that there will be people who pass the application deadline on the 16th and don’t realize that Passover and the primary overlap and then they won’t have the opportunity to apply for a ballot,” Commissioner Seth Bluestein said.

Election volunteering may be impacted

Schatz said she’s confident the level of outreach has helped ensure that Jewish communities across Philadelphia get out to vote.

“It certainly is not a slight against the Jewish community, it is what it is set by statute,” she said, noting the work of public officials to reach out to Jewish voters. “If we didn’t have the option of voting by mail, then it would be really problematic. But everyone has that option.”

Across Pennsylvania, election offices have also had to recruit more poll workers as the holiday prevents many longtime Jewish volunteers from participating. Some synagogues and Jewish community centers have also backed out of being polling places, though Schmidt said polling place turnover is normal every cycle.

“In some places, like Center City Philadelphia, it might be everybody on an election board that can’t work that day,” Schmidt said. “This is a predictable, and was an avoidable, conflict, but now we’re stuck with it. Our county partners are really doing their part to make sure election day will run smoothly.”

In Philadelphia, Bluestein said the city had been able to recruit enough poll workers to manage the primary day.

“That being said, we are always looking for more,” he said.