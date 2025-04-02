Philly labor unions are split over who they want to be district attorney

The largest labor organization in Philadelphia will not endorse a candidate for district attorney this year, a slight to progressive incumbent Larry Krasner, whom the group backed for reelection just four years ago.

The Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO, which represents more than 100 unions comprised of some 150,000 workers, voted last week to not endorse Krasner or his Democratic primary opponent, former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan. It’s similar to the decision made by the city’s Democratic Party, which also declined to make an endorsement in the race despite usually backing incumbents.

The decision from the umbrella organization is largely symbolic, because many of the labor unions that make up the AFL-CIO are making their own endorsements and giving money to their candidate of choice. But it shows how organized labor in the city, long a politically potent and deep-pocketed force in Democratic politics, has split over who should be Philadelphia’s top prosecutor ahead of the May 20 primary.

More than half of the committee that voted on AFL-CIO’s endorsement decision wanted to back Krasner, according to two sources familiar with the vote who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the internal deliberations. But winning the Council’s endorsement requires a two-thirds vote, and neither candidate reached that threshold.

A significant portion of the Philadelphia Council’s voting body is made up of representatives from the Philadelphia Building Trades & Construction Council, which is comprised of about 30 unions that are largely lining up behind Dugan.

In addition to the building trades, Dugan is backed by unions that represent carpenters, Teamsters, transit workers, and firefighters.

During a news conference Monday alongside a handful of labor leaders, Dugan said he was disappointed he didn’t win the AFL-CIO endorsement outright, but said the body’s non-endorsement “says a lot about the support of Larry Krasner.”

“We’re going to win this race, folks,” he said.

Still, political observers say that despite the show of support from labor, Dugan faces steep odds in what is likely to be a low-turnout race, given Krasner has been in office for seven years and has stronger name recognition. No Republican is running for district attorney, meaning the primary election is likely to be decisive.

On Krasner’s side are a half-dozen labor organizations, including two of the city’s largest unions that represent municipal workers, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Councils 33 and 47. Among the professional staff represented by DC 47 are employees of the court system.

Also backing Krasner is Unite Here, which represents hotel and food service workers, the health care arm of the Service Employees International Union, and Laborers’ Local 332. The latter is a building trades union that broke with the rest of the construction trades to endorse Krasner.

“Our campaign is powered by the energy of our union partners and their thousands of members in the city,” Anthony Campisi, a spokesperson for Krasner’s campaign, said in a statement. “They recognize that it’s more important than ever to have a District Attorney who will fight for justice on behalf of ordinary Philadelphians and against entrenched special interests, Donald Trump and unelected billionaires who benefit from a rigged system.”

Several unions that often play a role in city politics, including the teachers union, are still in the midst of their own endorsement process.

One major unknown is the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which represents thousands of current and retired police officers. It’s unclear if the FOP will make an endorsement in this race at all, a contrast to the union’s heavy involvement in past contests for district attorney.

Four years ago, the group and its bombastic former leader, John McNesby, went all-out to oppose Krasner’s reelection campaign, including by dumping money into an independent expenditure committee aimed at stopping the progressive DA. Krasner won that year in a landslide.

Today, the FOP has a new president, Roosevelt Poplar, who has not outwardly feuded with Krasner like his predecessor. In a statement earlier this month, the union said neither Democrat running for district attorney has sought an endorsement.