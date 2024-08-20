Meet the 23-year-old law student who keeps Pa.’s delegation moving smoothly behind the scenes of the DNC

Orchestrating made-for-TV modern political conventions requires coordination between thousands of people working behind the scenes.

Aidan Levinson, a 23-year-old law student who is one of the three whips in Pennsylvania’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention, is one important cog in the machine.

The original purpose of whips dates back to the days of brokered conventions, when they were involved in pressuring delegates to vote for certain candidates. But since there hasn’t been an open and competitive convention since the 1950s, whips are now part of the choreography of the convention, and Levinson this week is essentially a liaison between Pennsylvania delegates and Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

“On the floor throughout the evenings, we’re going to be helping the campaign team just manage the floor and make sure everything’s OK, everybody has what they need, and being an intermediary,” he said. “It’s exciting. The best part is Pennsylvania has the best seats in the house. We’re right at the podium.”

The campaign, for instance, gives Levinson a heads up about what’s coming up on stage — especially if it has a Pennsylvania connection — to make sure the delegation knows when to stand and cheer.

Levinson has worked on campaigns in the Lehigh Valley and describes himself as a “day one Biden guy.” He was Pennsylvania’s only whip for the entirely virtual 2020 DNC, when delegates first used PDF voting.

“I was picked because I’m good with the spreadsheets, good with numbers, good with technology,” he said.

Despite the convention taking place in-person this week in Chicago, Democrats once again employed a virtual vote, and Tuesday night’s roll call was ceremonial.

The real vote took place Aug. 6. Because President Joe Biden dropped out of the race after securing the nomination, the virtual vote was technically an open convention, Levinson said.

That means he had to do what whips of old used to do: push delegates to vote for a certain candidate. With Harris facing no meaningful opposition, the job was more like IT support.

“It was a lot of talking to the folks we know in the delegation, making sure they get their vote in and know about the process,” he said.