Republicans are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court — if the court takes up the appeal, it could be one of its first cases as an 8-person, post-Ginsburg body. And Philadelphia’s top elections official urged the state legislature to change the law so naked ballots can be counted, saying tens of thousands or even 100,000 votes could be thrown out — in a state Trump won by 44,000 votes last time. She warned that naked ballots could put the state at the center of “significant postelection legal controversy, the likes of which we have not seen since Florida in 2000.”