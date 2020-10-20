Kathryn Blaker, a 67-year-old from Washington, Pa., where about 61% of voters backed Trump in 2016, said she had been an independent most of her life but has voted Democratic the past 10 years. Blaker, who has cerebral palsy and is paralyzed on her right side, which impairs her speech, said she wants a candidate who will support programs that ensure she can remain living in affordable, accessible housing, and receive community care when she is older without going into a nursing home.