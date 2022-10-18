Before you know it, the 2022 midterm election will be behind us — and so will all those nonstop political ads.

Pennsylvanians will cast their votes in a number of major races on Nov. 8, but perhaps no other as consequential than the election for Senate and governor.

Democratic candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will face TV celebrity Mehmet Oz in the Senate race to replace Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican who has held the seat since 2011, while Attorney General Josh Shapiro is up against State Sen. Doug Mastriano to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf, who exits office early next year after having served two terms.

The two races have been eyed across the country as Pennsylvania decides who should amplify their voices on some of the nation’s biggest issues, including the economy, abortion rights, crime, and education.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., though voters can also cast ballots by mail if they’re not planning to go to the polls in person. Those who wish to vote by mail need to make sure their completed application reaches their county’s election office by Nov. 1.

Here’s everything you need to know about the candidates before Nov. 8:

