BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Sen. Pat Toomey announced Monday that he won’t run for reelection or governor in 2022, sending shockwaves through the Pennsylvania political establishment.
Toomey said his decision, first reported Sunday by The Inquirer, was a personal and not a political one. He noted that by the time his current term ends he will have spent 18 of the previous 24 years in elected office, and said he wants to spend more time with his family. He said he would complete his Senate term, which ends in early 2023.
“I’m looking forward to more time back at home," Toomey told reporters gathered in Bethlehem for his announcement. He later added, “18 years is a long period of time in a person’s life.”
Asked if he thought he could have won another statewide race in 2022, Toomey noted his record of success winning tough House and Senate elections. “I think if I decided to run, I would have, I would have won again,” he said.
Toomey also reaffirmed his support for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, as well as his support for a push to confirm Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before Election Day.
And while he plans to leave public life after 2022, he said he is “cautiously optimistic” that Republicans will hold the Senate in the Nov. 3 election, and that he will become chairman of the Senate banking committee. Toomey, a former Wall Street banker himself, talked about several conservative initiatives he hopes he can push through if that happens.
Toomey’s announcement also comes at an already tumultuous moment for Republicans in Washington. President Donald Trump is hospitalized with the coronavirus. Three GOP senators have also contracted the virus, which could hamper the party’s push to install Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. And Trump and fellow Republicans face increasingly dire poll numbers, threatening their hold on both the White House and Senate.
/Asked if disagreements with Trump were a factor, Toomey said they have a constructive working relationship.
“I decided early on I’m not responsible for the president’s Twitter feeds,” he said. “I am not responsible for editing his comments in any given medium. I work with this president on a regular basis. ... And when I’ve disagreed with him, which I have, I haven’t been bashful about saying so. But that has nothing to do with this decision.”
Toomey, a senator since 2011 and the most prominent Pennsylvania Republican in elected office, was widely expected to run for governor and to be the GOP favorite for that position. Instead, his decision to pass has thrown open both the 2022 gubernatorial and Senate races, inviting a slew of people in both parties to evaluate their chances.
The timing was surprising: Most political insiders expected Toomey to wait to see the results of the 2020 election and the political landscape before announcing his choice. But he said people had been offering to help his next campaign, and he wanted to be honest with them.
“Once I reached the decision, I need to be candid with them, and I feel like I should be candid with everybody,” Toomey said in Bethlehem. “I made a decision, it’s not going to change so I want to let everybody know.”
Toomey spoke in the studio of PBS39, a public television affiliate with hallways adorned with Sesame Street memorabilia. His wife and three children stood behind him, all wearing face masks.
Pressed repeatedly on the timing of the announcement, Toomey said he made the decision recently and that last week’s news of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis played “absolutely no role whatsoever.” He said his family had made “a lot of unseen sacrifices over the years” that allowed him to pursue a life of public service, and that he looked forward to more time at home.
It’s not a huge surprise that Toomey is leaving the Senate after his term ends in 2022, something he had previously suggested was likely. But his decision to pass on the governor’s race, too, is hugely unexpected.
Toomey’s time in elected office began with a House stint from 1999 to 2005, followed by a Senate term that began in 2011. In between, he was still in public life, he noted Monday, leading the conservative free-market group The Club for Growth and running for the Senate a second time, after his 2004 bid fell just short in the Republican primary.
He won heavyweight Senate races in 2010 and 2016, eking out hard-fought victories. He expressed confidence he could do it again, but might have faced a far different political landscape in 2022.
In 2010, he had the conservative Tea Party wave behind him, and in 2016 he won while Trump scored an upset win in Pennsylvania. Toomey’s 2016 race, while fueled with massive national spending, drew little grassroots attention.
Since then, however, progressive activists in Pennsylvania have made Toomey a lightning rod, protesting outside his offices and hounding him over his votes and support for Trump. He would have faced much more vehement and energized opposition in 2022.
Toomey also may have struggled to recreate his 2016 victory, when he held down his losses in the Philadelphia suburbs, far outperforming Trump there. Since then, the GOP support in that area has cratered. Meanwhile, Toomey’s buttoned-up style and personality may not have been able to draw the same level of working-class, rural support Trump has.
Toomey said his priorities for the next two years include making some of the recent tax code changes permanent and pursuing free trade agreements with other parts of the world like countries in Asia and the European Union (something which may put the free-market supporting senator at odds with Trump). He also wants to expand investment opportunities for middle-income families, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.