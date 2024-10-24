We answered some of the most searched questions about the 2024 election in Pennsylvania

With the countdown to Nov. 5 on, The Philadelphia Inquirer dug into search-engine analytics to see the election-related questions Pennsylvanians are asking Google the most.

The trending questions reflect some of the biggest talking points from former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris — as well as some more basic questions. Pennsylvanians also asked what’s on everyone’s minds: Who will win the election?

We answered six of the most-asked questions ranging from “What is Project 2025?″ to “Why is Election Day on a Tuesday?”

Let us walk you through these burning questions with our video.