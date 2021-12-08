Republicans in the Pennsylvania state House unveiled a proposal Wednesday for a new congressional map, taking the biggest step yet toward drawing new districts that will reshape elections for the next decade.

The “citizen map” was drawn by Amanda Holt, a well-known redistricting advocate who successfully sued to overturn the state legislative maps drawn in 2011. It was submitted to the House State Government Committee as part of an open call for map submissions from the public.

Being the first map introduced doesn’t mean the proposal will be enacted. Lawmakers will have many opportunities to amend the map, and state senators have separately been working on their own proposal.

State Rep. Seth Grove (R., York), the chair of the House committee, said he and fellow Republicans chose Holt’s map partly because it was drawn by a member of the public known for supporting nonpartisan redistricting. He claimed not to know the partisan distribution of the map.

He said the map may make some people unhappy, and said he had already received “hate text messages” about it.

“There might be some unhappy congressmen as well,” he said. “But that’s a citizen map process, right? You have somebody with no skin in the game draw a map, and you take it, sometimes you gotta smooth around the edges a bit.”

Overall, Grove said, the map met the criteria he was looking for.

State Rep. Scott Conklin (D., Centre), the top Democrat on the House State Government Committee, said he was “disappointed in the process.” As the committee held public hearings across the state, Conklin said, those who came to testify urged lawmakers not to do a “one-sided map.”

House Democrats had no say in the proposal, he said: “I was really hoping for better.”

Politicians willingly giving up power is almost unheard of, so Grove’s decision to not draw his own map was an unexpected turn. Historically, redistricting has been an exercise in partisan gerrymandering, the process of drawing skewed maps to favor a political party.

New maps are drawn every 10 years to reflect changes in population, and Pennsylvania’s congressional map is a piece of legislation, meaning it must pass through both the Republican-controlled state House and Senate and be approved by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, before becoming law.

In 2011, the Republican-drawn congressional map so favored the GOP that, in election after election, the same 13 districts picked Republicans and the same five districts elected Democrats. That happened even as the state voted for Barack Obama in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2016, and sent Bob Casey, a Democrat, and Pat Toomey, a Republican, to the U.S. Senate.

The state Supreme Court overturned that map in 2018, declaring it an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander that was skewed so strongly for Republicans it violated the state Constitution’s guarantee that “elections shall be free and equal.”

Pennsylvania is expected to have several competitive congressional elections next year that will help determine which party controls the U.S. House. And in a large swing state with roughly equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, that makes the drawing of the congressional map an important way of shaping political power.

“This is a legitimate map, and we’re going to have to fight for it, because splits and stuff do not fall upon party lines,” he said, referring to the way congressional districts must sometimes cross county and municipal lines, dividing them across multiple districts. “So there’s internal stuff we have to work through as the General Assembly… and here we have a citizen map that checks the benchmarks on stuff, and we’re going to run it up the flagpole.”

The House State Government Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to review the map, and to vote Monday on amending and approving it. Grove said a full House vote wouldn’t take place until January at the earliest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.