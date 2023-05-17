Democrats hope to keep Pa. House majority following Rep. Mike Zabel’s resignation

Pennsylvania House Democrats hope to maintain their one-seat majority with a win in an Upper Darby special election Tuesday that will determine control of the state House.

Democrat Heather Boyd and Republican Katie Ford are running for the House seat vacated by former state Rep. Mike Zabel, who resigned in March. Libertarian Alfe Goodwin is also running for the seat.

Democrats out-spent Republicans 10 to 1 — spending more than $1 million — to preserve their majority, which they just achieved in February for the first time in 12 years.

Just weeks after Democrats assumed control of the chamber, the 163rd House District seat opened up when Zabel, a Democrat, resigned over allegations of sexual harassment.

Advertisement

Republicans tried to emphasize the sexual harassment allegations, but did not invest big money in trying to flip the Democrat-leaning district.

Throughout the two-month campaign, Ford stressed Zabel’s misconduct — and Boyd’s knowledge of it — along with her commitment to her community, where she’s lived her whole life.

Boyd focused her campaign on maintaining the Democrats’ House majority — and thus, reproductive rights. She specifically is concerned with a constitutional amendment passed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly last year in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s reversal that would not be eligible for a gubernatorial veto.

Boyd, 46, chairs the Upper Darby Democratic Committee and left her job as a senior adviser to U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D., Delaware) in March to run. She’s been involved in Democratic politics in the Philadelphia suburb for years and previously served on the local school board.

Ford, 43, is an early intervention specialist, deeply involved in the local Home and School associations. She’s a lifelong Upper Darby resident and military veteran who describes herself as a political newcomer, spending what little free time she has rescuing dogs.

Zabel first flipped the seat in 2018 from longtime Republican control, and it’s become bluer ever since: Under new district maps approved last year, 51% of registered voters in the district are Democrats, 37% are Republicans, and 12% are not affiliated.