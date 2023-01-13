Special elections for two Pa. state House vacancies will be held Feb. 7, court rules

The special elections to fill two vacant seats in the Pennsylvania state House — the subject of a contentious fight between Democrats and Republicans — will be held Feb. 7, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Friday.

That’s a victory for Democrats, who had sought to hold the elections that day to bring the chamber to full capacity as quickly as possible. House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton had issued writs to schedule the elections on that date.

But House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) had issued competing writs to schedule the elections for the May 16 primary election date.

The case came down to which party leader was considered the majority leader of the Pennsylvania House — a question that had become a bitter fight between Republicans, who held control for more than a decade, and Democrats, who won the slimmest of majorities in November’s election.

In its order early Friday afternoon, the court declined to step into that fight, saying the majority leader question is “nonjusticiable,” or a political question to be handled in the political realm, not a legal one to be answered in the courts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.