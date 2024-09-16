No, mail ballots aren’t getting sent out in Pennsylvania yet. Here’s why.

Mail ballots in Pennsylvania are not being distributed Monday, the earliest day counties would have been allowed to send ballots under state law, because the final candidate list for November is not yet finalized.

County election officials across Pennsylvania can start printing and distributing mail ballots as soon as the state Supreme Court issues its ruling on the last remaining ballot access challenge, but it’s unclear how soon that will happen.

What is holding up ballots?

Before election officials can begin distributing mail ballots, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court must resolve all remaining challenges to candidates on the ballot.

While the vast majority of challenges to independent and third party candidates have been resolved, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has not yet said whether Cornel West can be on the state’s ballot as a member of the “Justice for All” party.

West, an academic and left-wing activist, has been trying to gain ballot access in all 50 states as an independent or third party candidate. The Pennsylvania Department of State rejected his candidacy because of missing paperwork. Matt Haverstick, an attorney who has often worked with Pennsylvania Republicans, is representing West in his attempt to stay on the ballot.

When will ballots go out?

Once West’s candidacy is resolved, counties across the state will be permitted to begin processing mail ballot applications and distributing ballots.

This does not, however, mean ballots will immediately be mailed across the state.

Election offices will need to finalize and print ballots before they are able to distribute them, a process that may not happen at the same pace in every county. Voters should contact their local election office for updates on their ballot.

During Pennsylvania’s April primary challenges to candidates’ ballot access resulted in a slow printing process in Montgomery County that left some voters receiving their ballots just days before Election Day. Montgomery County officials have said they’ve since revamped processes to prevent a similar delay for the general election.

How do you vote by mail?

Voters can apply for a mail ballot online or in person at their local election office.

Some counties allow voters to request a mail ballot, receive it and cast their vote all on the same day at local election offices.

For voters who choose to mail their ballot back rather than hand delivering it to a drop box or election office, election officials across the country have warned that persistent issues at the U.S. Postal Service could cause some ballots to be delayed.

Voters must apply for mail ballots by 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 and their ballot must be returned to their election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, Election Day.