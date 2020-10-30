In late 2017, there were almost 26,000 troops in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, according to the Department of Defense. That number has fallen by more than 10,000, according to various estimates. But National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told the BBC this month that Trump “moved the needle modestly in terms of global operations and deployments, as we remain everywhere that we were on January 20, 2017, when he took office.” Last month a top commander announced more troops would return from Iraq and Afghanistan by late November.