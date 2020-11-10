Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella, a Montgomery County Democrat who had aspirations for higher office, has lost his reelection bid against Republican Stacy Garrity.
Torsella announced in a video Tuesday that he was conceding the race, though the Associated Press had not yet declared a winner. Garrity was leading with 48.9% of the vote as of Tuesday, according to unofficial results, though some mail ballots had yet to be counted.
“I’m truly honored by the faith Pennsylvanians have placed in me, and I promise not to let them down,” Garrity said in a statement.
Torsella served as the U.S. representative to the United Nations for budget and management reform during the Obama administration. Garrity is a retired U.S. Army Reserves colonel from Bradford County, whose 30 years of service included three tours in Iraq.
“Like anyone who runs for elected office, I really wanted to win my race,” Torsella said in the video. “And I’m really disappointed that I didn’t. It’s hard to lose, and especially heartbreaking when it looks like it’s gonna be by such a tiny margin.”
Garrity said: “In the Army, we lived by the most fundamental American values — honesty, integrity and selfless service — and I think Harrisburg can use some of those values. As treasurer, I will focus on holding government accountable for all taxpayers and making sure the treasurer’s office works for all Pennsylvanians, regardless of party.”
