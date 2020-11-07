“You saw the kind of comments that Trump made about suburban women as though they’re a monolith, and we are not," said U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Montgomery County Democrat. "We’re diverse obviously in age and generation, but we’re diverse in color, ethnicity and faith. Obviously there’s some that don’t agree with me — but the majority was, they really trust the truth. They’d like somebody to speak to them. They’d like somebody to protect lives and livelihoods. They like somebody with decency. That’s really the bottom line.”