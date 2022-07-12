The Pennsylvania Department of State has sued three counties for refusing to count undated mail ballots in the May 17 primary election.

The state sued Berks, Fayette, and Lancaster Counties in Commonwealth Court on Monday, according to court records.

“Three boards of elections refuse to execute their mandatory duty to certify the results of the 2022 primary election based on a full and accurate count of every lawfully cast vote,” the department, which oversees elections, wrote in its lawsuit.

State law requires voters to write a date on the outer envelope when returning mail ballots. But a federal appeals court ruled shortly after election day that rejecting ballots for being undated violates federal law.

A Commonwealth Court judge agreed in separate litigation, and the state has relied on those decisions in asking all 67 counties to include undated ballots in their certified results.

Berks, Fayette, and Lancaster refused, the Department of State said. The state is now asking the court to order the counties to count the ballots.

This is a developing story and will be updated.