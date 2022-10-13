Philly’s mail ballot drop boxes are now open for the 2022 midterm elections.

The city reopened its 17 drop boxes this week now that mail ballots have begun being delivered to Pennsylvania voters who request them.

Here’s what you need to know about using the drop boxes.

What is a mail ballot drop box?

A drop box is a secure box, kind of like a postal box, that voters can use to return their mail ballots. They can be a convenient way for voters to hand deliver their ballots without worrying about mail delivery and deadlines.

Drop boxes have signage to indicate their use — and provide directions — so you’ll know you’re using the right thing.

Are drop boxes secure? Is it safe to use them?

Yes.

Drop boxes are designed to protect their contents, including to be resistant to tampering and mishap. After an SUV slammed into a drop box in Washington state in 2019 — running over it and getting stuck on top — there was no real damage to the box. It was reinstalled the next day.

Philadelphia’s drop boxes are permanently installed and secured to the ground.

Security cameras are recording at all of Philadelphia’s drop boxes around the clock. While there’s always some very small chance of someone trying to mess with ballots, such as by setting a drop box on fire, that would be a crime. (And there’s always a small chance of someone trying to illegally interfere with in-person voting, too.)

Oh, and Philly’s drop boxes have fire-suppression systems inside of them.

The bottom line is drop boxes are designed to be a safe and secure way to conveniently return mail ballots.

Where are Philly’s mail ballot drop boxes?

The Philadelphia city commissioners, the office that runs elections, have set up 17 drop boxes:

City Hall (south side of building), 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Riverview Place, 520 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Markward Playground, 400 S. Taney St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Pelbano Rec. Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152

Ford PAL Rec. Center, 609 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Smith Playground, 2100 S. 24th St., Philadelphia, PA 19145

Vogt Rec. Center, 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135

Independence Branch Library, 18 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Dorothy Emanuel Rec. Center, 8500 Pickering St., Philadelphia, PA 19150

Pleasant Playground, 305 Slocum St., Philadelphia, PA 19119

Shissler Rec. Center, 1800 Blair St., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Corporal Jimmy O’Connor Memorial Playground (formerly Chalfont Playground), 4382 Deerpath Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19154

Stenton Playground, 4600 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140

Shepard Rec. Center, 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

Kendrick Rec. Center, 5800 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128

Election Warehouse, 11311 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19154

Who can use a drop box?

Any Philadelphia voter who wants to return their mail ballot can use a drop box to do so. Voters can use any drop box in the city.

One important requirement: You can only return your own ballot. That means, for example, that your spouse, child, best friend, or neighbor can’t drop off your ballot for you. The only exception is for voters with disabilities who authorize someone to return their ballots.

Voters from outside the city should check with their county elections office — not every county has drop boxes, and ballots should be returned only to the correct county.

Why use a drop box?

Drop boxes are a secure way for voters to return their mail ballots, and some voters find them a convenient way to ensure their ballots are received on time.

While mail ballots can always be returned through the Postal Service, mail delivery times can vary. For voters who are concerned about their ballots making it to Philadelphia’s elections office on time, using the drop boxes that are owned and operated by the city helps ensure that.

What are the deadlines for using drop boxes?

Mail ballots must be received by Philadelphia elections officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Postmarks don’t count; it doesn’t matter when you send the ballot, what matters is when it is received.

Ballots that are placed in drop boxes by the deadline are considered on time, and drop boxes are locked at 8 p.m. sharp on Election Day. If it’s getting close to Election Day and you’re worried about the deadline, using a drop box is a way to make sure your ballot is accepted as on time.

What if I don’t want to use a drop box?

You don’t have to! Nobody is required to use a drop box — if you have a mail ballot, you can return it by mail. Just make sure to mind the deadline. The elections office in room 140 of City Hall is also open during the week for voters to drop off ballots.

You can also vote in person on Election Day. If you have a mail ballot and then decide to vote in person, bring your ballot materials — your ballot and envelopes — to the polling place and let the poll worker know you’d like to vote in person instead.

If you requested a mail ballot but don’t have it to bring to the polling place, tell the poll worker and you’ll be allowed to vote using a provisional ballot.

What do I need to do to use a drop box?

The requirements are generally the same as with other methods of returning mail ballots:

Make sure your ballot is placed first inside the blank “secrecy envelope” and then inside the mailing envelope.

Sign and date the mailing envelope in the space provided.

Drop off your mail ballot — remember, you can only return your own ballot — by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Just push your ballot into the slot so it falls into the box.

After that, you’re done!

When are drop boxes open for me to use?

Philadelphia’s drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, through the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

What if I need help in person?

The drop boxes are just for dropping off a completed ballot to cast your vote.

If you need other help, visit Philadelphia’s elections office at room 140 of City Hall — 1400 JFK Blvd. — for assistance between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. You can also call 215-686-VOTE.

More mail ballot drop-off locations are coming soon to help address equity issues

The distribution of mail ballot drop boxes is uneven and inequitable across the city, with white and Asian voters significantly more likely than Black and Hispanic voters to live near drop boxes. City elections officials know that.

They’re planning temporary pop-up sites that will help address some of those gaps by targeting neighborhoods with little access to a permanent drop box.

The city commissioners have also promised to install a permanent drop box in the 3rd City Council District in West and Southwest Philadelphia.

None of those locations have been announced yet.