A Democratic Philadelphia ward leader allegedly hospitalized a committeeperson after a shoving match sparked by a primary day dispute over stolen campaign signs.

Maureen Jenkins, a 63-year old mother and Democratic committee person, was putting up signs in support of 203rd district state House candidate Heather Miller outside of a polling place at Carnell Elementary School, in Oxford Circle, Tuesday morning. As she was placing the signs, Jenkins says she observed 53rd Ward Leader Ralph Lett, 71, ripping down other signs supporting Miller.

Jenkins said that when she confronted Lett, who is backing a rival candidate, he became hostile.

“I said, ‘Ralph, why are you doing that? It’s two little signs,” she recalled. “He seemed very angry. I said, ‘Give me my signs back.’ So, he pulled them back and then he pushed them at me. And I flew.”

Jenkins said she hit the sidewalk so hard, she injured her hand and began bleeding. She said Lett told onlookers that she had tried to punch him. Jenkins said a judge of elections called for an ambulance.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed that Northeast Detectives were investigating the incident. But, according to a police report, Jenkins may have pushed Lett first. The report states Lett pushed her back, causing her to fall.

According to police, Jenkins was transported to Temple University Hospital’s Jeanes Campus with “pain in her left hands.” Jenkins said doctors later told her she had fractured bones in her left hand.

Lett, reached by phone Tuesday evening, confirmed “police were called” but declined to discuss details of the incident.

“I’m not at liberty to talk about that,” he said. “Right now, I’m not able to answer any questions, I have to be under the advisement of my attorney.”

Miller asserted that Lett had been behind two other sign stealing incidents earlier on Tuesday morning at nearby polling places.

“There were actually several incidents,” she said. “But this time, he was dealing with a seasoned committee woman who’s telling him ‘Give me back my signs’…and he pushed her to the ground.”

Miller said Lett then traveled to yet another polling place at the United Methodist Church of the Redeemer, where he allegedly tried to remove pro-Miller sample ballots.

District Attorney Larry Krasner’s Office declined to say if Lett would face criminal charges, Jenkins said she would like to see the ward leader taken to court.

“My hands broke. My left knee is messed up,” she said. “And I didn’t get to vote.”