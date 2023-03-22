Ex-cop John Wood is out of the mayor’s race. That gives Cherelle Parker top ballot position.

Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker will have the top ballot position in the crowded Democratic primary for Philadelphia mayor following former police officer John Wood’s decision Tuesday to pull out of the race.

As part of a Philadelphia elections tradition, the 12 Democratic mayoral candidates last week drew numbered balls from an old Horn & Hardart coffee can to determine the order their names will appear on the May 16 primary ballot.

Wood, a little-known candidate, drew the No. 1 ball, and Parker, a former City Council member who has won major union endorsements, drew the second spot.

» READ MORE: Sign up for The Inquirer's newsletter on the Philadelphia mayor's race.

Advertisement

But Wood has since been barraged with questions about his candidacy, including about whether he has lived in the city for long enough to be mayor. The Home Rule Charter requires mayoral candidates to have been Philly residents for three years before taking office, but Wood was registered to vote in the suburbs as recently as last year. Wood said he meets the eligibility requirements and doesn’t know why he was registered at the suburban address, which is his mother’s house.

He announced his decision to withdraw from the race in a statement Tuesday, which is the deadline for candidates to remove their names from the ballot.

“After careful consideration with my family and friends, I have decided to withdraw from the Mayoral race,” Wood said. “Even with the #1 ballot position, I cannot compete with the millions of dollars raised so far by the other candidates.”

Good ballot position can help candidates because some voters select the first name they appear. Getting the top spot can play a major role in down-ballot races like judicial elections. The impact is less pronounced in a high-profile election like the mayor’s race, where most voters have heard of the candidates.

But with a crowded field of mayoral contenders, the race appears headed for a close finish, and it’s possible that ballot position could end up being a boon for Parker.

Parker declined to comment.

Her other top rivals were not as lucky in the coffee can draw. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart drew the No. 4 ball and will now have the third spot if no other candidates are removed from the ballot. Grocer Jeff Brown will be seventh, and former Councilmember Helen Gym, who drew the worst ballot position, will now have the eleventh spot.

Staff writer Chris Brennan contributed reporting.