That fit a pattern, Rhynhart said, of ES&S being the focus of the selection process: City Commissioner Al Schmidt personally paid to visit the company’s headquarters in July 2013 but did not visit other companies; ES&S’ lobbyists donated to both Schmidt and Commissioner Lisa Deeley over the years; representatives from Schmidt and Deeley’s offices last year visited counties in West Virginia and Missouri that use ES&S systems; a 2014 email from a former aide to Schmidt gave 12 examples of voting machines used in other places, of which all were ES&S systems.