The vendor that won a $29 million contract to supply Philadelphia with new voting machines engaged in a years-long effort to lobby elections officials, who then rushed an opaque process that was biased toward that company, the city’s elected watchdog said Wednesday.
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said her office’s seven-month review of the selection process found Omaha, Neb.-based Election Systems and Software, or ES&S, first contacted city commissioners in 2013.
ES&S spent more than $428,000 since January 2014 in lobbying efforts, the investigation found. Rhynhart said the findings raise questions about the process and whether the commissioners — who are elected to oversee Philadelphia’s elections — acted ethically when they chose ES&S’ touchscreen ExpressVote XL machines to be used beginning this November.
“This process was not done right,” Rhynhart told reporters before releasing the 27-page report. “This process was opaque, predisposed toward one vendor, and raised conflict of interest concerns.”
The commissioners did not comment immediately, saying they still were reading the report.
For months, Rhynhart has called for scrapping the decision and restarting the bidding process. She opened a formal investigation in April.
The ethical questions raised by the investigation’s findings “should be looked at” by other officials, Rhynhart said, suggesting involvement by law enforcement.
Rhynhart’s investigation focused on the selection of the new systems, not on the integrity of the machines themselves.
That selection was conducted under a “best value procurement process” in which bids are evaluated on the basis of more than cost alone; a selection committee with confidential membership evaluated bid proposals before giving them to the commissioners to make the ultimate decision.
“Best value guidelines are to avoid favoritism, are to avoid ethical misconduct, and to promote transparency. Those are the three guiding principles,” Rhynhart said. “I would say they violated best-value guidelines.”
For example, she said, the commissioners did not substantively engage the public in the selection process, as other counties have, with demonstrations of various systems.
She said that two members of the selection committee said they felt pressured to select ES&S.
“One committee member explained that there was a greater emphasis on the ES&S voting machine, and that representatives from the commissioners’ office provided a disproportionate amount of information related to the capabilities of the ES&S machine in comparison to the information provided on the other vendors,” the report reads.
That fit a pattern, Rhynhart said, of ES&S being the focus of the selection process: City Commissioner Al Schmidt personally paid to visit the company’s headquarters in July 2013 but did not visit other companies; ES&S’ lobbyists donated to both Schmidt and Commissioner Lisa Deeley over the years; representatives from Schmidt and Deeley’s offices last year visited counties in West Virginia and Missouri that use ES&S systems; a 2014 email from a former aide to Schmidt gave 12 examples of voting machines used in other places, of which all were ES&S systems.
“It’s really frustrating, honestly. I think this process wasn’t done right,” Rhynhart said.