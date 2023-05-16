How to report voting problems in Philadelphia and its suburbs

The 2023 primary election has finally arrived, and while election day issues generally aren’t expected, they can happen.

So what should you do if you experience some election day irregularities on Tuesday? That could be problems including voter intimidation, discriminatory conduct, suspicious activity, or other issues that interfere with casting your ballot.

Throughout the Keystone State, the Pennsylvania Department of State recommends reporting issues to your county’s board of elections and district attorney. You can also file a complaint via a state department form online, and the complaint will be sent to your local officials.

For more immediate needs, the state department recommends reporting problems to the judge of elections at the polling place where you are voting, or calling the statewide voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA.

Here is who to contact based on where you live:

Philadelphia

Philadelphia voters can report election day issues to the District Attorney’s Office Elections Task Force hotline at 215-686-9641. A joint effort between the Philadelphia Police Department, the Philadelphia City Commissioner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office, the Election Task Force has more than 30 assistant district attorneys and detectives monitoring complaints. It will remain active until election results are certified.

In addition to contacting the Elections Task Force hotline, Philadelphia voters can contact the Philadelphia City Commissioner’s Office at 215-686-8683. The DA’s office also recommends contacting the Election Protection hotline, a national nonpartisan coalition, at 866-OUR-VOTE.

Delaware County

Delaware County voters can reach the county’s Bureau of Elections at 610-891-4673, or contact them via email at delcoelections@co.delaware.pa.us. Additionally, the county operates an election hotline that can be reached at 610-891-VOTE.

If you witness what you believe could be a crime, officials recommend contacting the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office at 610-891-4192.

Bucks County

Voters in Bucks County can contact the Board of Elections by phone at 215-348-6154, or by email at elections@buckscounty.org. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office can be reached at 215-348-6344, or contacted via an online form.

Montgomery County

Voters in Montgomery County can make reports of suspicious activity on election day to the county’s Election Tip Line at 610-292-2023. Headed up by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, that hotline is staffed by a team of local prosecutors and detectives, who will be available to respond to complaints.

Reports can also be made via email to jediah.grobstein@montgomerycountypa.gov, or through the County Radio Room at 610-275-1222, the Montco DA’s office said. The county’s Voter Services Office can be reached at 610-278-3280.

Chester County

Chester County voters can reach the county’s Voter Services Office at 610-344-6410, or email them at ccelectionofficials@chesco.org. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office can be reached via phone at 610-344-6801, or by email at dacontact@chesco.org.