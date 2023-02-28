Register to vote and cast your ballot in the upcoming primary election in Philadelphia

May 16 is your next opportunity to vote in Philadelphia, where citizens will choose their political party’s candidate for the general election in the fall. This year’s local elections will determine city leaders and city policy for years to come.

However, Philly’s voter turnout has been on the decline for the past several elections, even in federal elections which usually see a higher turnout. In the last local primary in 2019, only 23% of registered voters came out to cast their ballot compared to the most recent federal election in 2022, where almost half of registered voters in the city voted.

Showing up for local elections isn’t just your civic duty, but it also determines the policies that affect your day-to-day life, like where the city will allocate funds, what issues they will prioritize, and who will oversee city hall’s various agencies.

No matter what Philadelphia you envision, The Inquirer’s here to help you get registered to vote.

Haven’t voted in a while or moved to a new address? Check your voter registration status online. For all others looking to register, follow these steps and you’ll be ready to vote in the upcoming primary election.

Wait, when is election day again?

The primary election is May 16.

When is the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania?

May 1. After that, you won’t be able to cast your ballot in this upcoming election. Additionally, if you are not a U.S. citizen and a resident of Pennsylvania at least 30 days before May 16, then you aren’t eligible to vote in this election.

How to register to vote in Philadelphia

There are three ways to register to vote. The easiest is to submit an online application. If you have any questions, call the city’s election board (also called the City Commissioners) at 215-686-1590. They’ll even mail you a voter registration application if you ask.

When your voter registration is complete, you will receive your voter registration card in the mail and you’ll be able to vote.

You can register to vote:

Online: Submit a voter registration application. Mail: Download, print and fill out the voter registration application. Send the completed application to: Voter Registration Office, 520 N. Columbus Blvd., 5th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19123 In-person: Visit 520 N. Columbus Blvd., 5th Floor on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or City Hall Room 142 at 1400 JFK Blvd. on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PennDOT and some other government agencies, like U.S. Postal Offices, also allow you to register to vote at their locations.

Voter registration information in Spanish and Chinese

Would you rather get this information in a language other than English? Voter registration information is available in Spanish and Chinese. On Election Day, voting materials will be available in those languages at the polls. You can also bring someone to help you translate if needed, they just can’t be your boss, union rep or judge of elections and you may need to sign a declaration at the polling location stating you need assistance.

Do I need identification to register to vote?

The voter registration application will ask you for your driver’s license or state ID number to help verify your identity. And if you don’t have those, your Social Security Number. However, there is an option on the form to not provide that information.

Keep in mind: When you get to the polls to vote, all first-time voters or voters at a new polling location must show ID to be able to vote. Government-issued Photo ID or ID with your full name and property address — like a current utility bill, bank statement or paystub — will work.