Rob Bresnahan Jr. ousts U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, flipping seat in the Northeast Pa. 8th Congressional District

Rob Bresnahan Jr. has flipped Northeast Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, ousting U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.

Bresnahan, 34, defeated the incumbent Democrat in a district that includes Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna counties, as well as part of Luzerne County. Cartwright, 63, has held his seat since 2013 in an increasingly competitive district that voted for former President Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

Bresnahan is the CEO of his family’s electrical contracting company and founded RPB Ventures to rehabilitate Downtown Pittston buildings.

“I am running for Congress because career politicians have forgotten about people back home,” Bresnahan says on his website. He lives in Dallas in Luzerne County, where he was born and raised, and even touts having his plot reserved in the local Forty Fort cemetery.

Bresnahan’s platform included building a border wall, cutting taxes, and protecting Social Security and Medicare.