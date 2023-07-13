RFK Jr. is being disavowed by a Philly-area group that calls themselves ‘Kennedy Democrats’

The founders of the Kennedy Democrats PAC want to make it very clear that they do not endorse Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The statewide political action committee launched in 2019 by former Pennsylvania Congressman Patrick Murphy and former Congressional candidate Scott Wallace, both of Bucks County. Their goal is to deepen the progressive political bench in Pennsylvania, particularly outside of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

But when it comes to the presidential election, don’t let the name fool you.

“We considered changing our name but we decided instead to just make a very explicit statement that we are fully in support of President Biden’s reelection,” Wallace said. “And we disavow anybody else using our organization’s name to oppose President Biden.”

The Kennedy Democrats are not a particularly well known group, but their eagerness to distance themselves from RFK Jr. illustrates the larger simmering concern setting in with some Democrats as the environmental lawyer and longtime vaccine skeptic has risen in the polls.

RFK Jr. was polling at about 17% with registered Democrats in Pennsylvania last month to Biden’s 71%. Nationally, between 15% and 20% of Democratic voters say they support him. A third Democratic presidential candidate, Marianne Williamson, is polling at about 5% with Pennsylvania Democrats.

Wallace and Murphy are holding a Biden endorsement event Friday evening, alongside state Reps. Joanna McClinton and Malcolm Kenyatta.They said the move felt necessary to clear up any confusion after RFK Jr., “appropriated the organization’s name while on the stump.”

The alleged “appropriation,” occurred when RFK Jr., spoke in front of a group of people, some holding signs that read “I’m a Kennedy Democrat.”

The expression “Kennedy Democrat,” however, predates the political group. And RFK Jr., 70, had the name before the PAC did.

“Why would they call themselves Kennedy Democrats when they are Biden Democrats?” RFK Jr.’s campaign asked The Inquirer in response to a request for comment.

RFK Jr. is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and the son of Robert F. Kennedy. He founded the Waterkeeper Alliance — the world’s largest clean water advocacy group — and has won praise for environmentalism. He has also faced criticism for promoting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.

While widely seen as having little shot at the nomination, Kennedy Jr. has gained traction with libertarians, disaffected Democrats, and some anti-Trump Republicans. He’s centered his campaign on an anti-censorship platform and he’s gotten attention for his penchant for doing pushups in jeans and for being heir to a political dynasty.

Wallace’s organization is a state PAC, so it can’t spend money on federal races. He said the group was founded with the support of members of the Kennedy family. Wallace is also a former classmate of RFK Jr.’s. They both attended The Millbrook School in the Hudson Valley, where Wallace recalled RFK Jr. having an interest in the boarding school’s on-site zoo. (RFK Jr. has spoken at length about a childhood filled with exotic animals).

Biden supporters have grown increasingly agitated by RFK Jr’s rise as the president’s approval ratings sag and polls show that voters are wary of him running for reelection at age 80.

“It’s so early and I think people are just expressing their frustration with the choices in front of them,” Wallace said.

Wallace sees a parallel with his own family’s long-ago political history. Wallace’s grandfather, Henry Wallace, who was vice president under FDR, ran for president as a leftist candidate in 1948 against incumbent Democrat Harry Truman.

He started out around 10% in the polls, shocking Democrats who worried he could hurt Truman’s reelection chances. By the time the primary rolled around, Henry Wallace had been maligned by his opponents and was ultimately trounced.

“As we get closer to the election, reality will set in,” Wallace predicted. “There’s no way he wins the primary.”