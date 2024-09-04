Feds in Philly disrupt Russian-backed propaganda effort aimed at influencing U.S. presidential vote

Federal authorities in Philadelphia have seized more than 30 internet domains believed to be part of a wide-ranging, Russian-backed disinformation campaign aimed at influencing the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday.

The effort — which prosecutors say was run by a close ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin and colloquially referred to as “Doppleganger” — covertly targeted residents in swing states, including Pennsylvania, with misinformation made to look like it came from legitimate news sites or had been organically spread over social media.

The campaign also sought to enlist the aid of unwitting American influencers to spread Russian propaganda, investigators said.

“Protecting our democratic processes from foreign malign influence is paramount to ensure public trust,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. “As America’s adversaries continue to spew disinformation towards the American electorate, we’ll use every tool at our disposal to expose and dismantle their insidious foreign influence campaigns.”

The domain seizures Wednesday came as the Biden administration announced other steps aimed at dismantling the Russian influence effort — including criminal charges, filed in New York, against two employees of the Russian state TV network RT and Treasury Department sanctions against key actors.

Intelligence agencies have long warned that Russia is the primary threat to U.S. elections, even as other foreign actors have emerged as potential risks — including Iran, which federal authorities accused last month of hacking former president Donald Trump’s campaign and attempting to breach the campaigns of President Joe Biden and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to exploit our country’s free exchange of ideas in order to covertly further its own propaganda efforts,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday. “And our investigation into this matter remains ongoing.”

An FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Philadelphia detailed the disinformation plot.

Since at least 2022, it said, three Russian public relations companies led the effort, under the direction of Putin’s administration.

Detailed strategy documents quoted by agents outlined plans to create a network of fake internet domains with names similar to those of legitimate news organizations such as The Washington Post and CNN.

In reality, agents said, those sites were littered with Russian propaganda aimed at reducing international support for Ukraine and push voters in the U.S. and other countries toward voting for Russia’s preferred candidates in their elections.

Among the methods used to drive viewership to those fake sites, according to the documents, was convincing influencers to share their content, paid social media advertisements, and the creation of fake social media profiles posing as U.S. citizens to share links to the cybersquatted domains. “All of which attempted to trick viewers into believing they were being directed to a legitimate news media outlet’s website,” the affidavit states.

This is a developing story and will be updated.